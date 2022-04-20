Cannon Falls woman charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Goodhue County Attorney’s Office recently charged Melinda Ann Price, of Cannon Falls, with six felony counts of failing to file income tax returns and six felony counts of failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaint, Ms. Price willfully failed to file her state income tax returns for tax years 2015 through 2020 and failed to pay income tax for those tax years. The complaint states that Ms. Price earned enough income through her business during those years to be required to file income tax returns and pay income tax in Minnesota. Ms. Price allegedly told investigators that she knew she needed to file her state tax returns. According to the complaint, Ms. Price owes over $36,900 in income tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.