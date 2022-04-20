MAPS.COM Launches Then-and-Now Interactive Story Maps for Earth Day, 2022
What would early ecological explorers say about this year's Earth Day call to action to invest in our planet?SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of the 2022 theme for Earth Day, “Invest in Our Planet,” Maps.com has launched then-and-now story maps tracing the wind-powered routes of early ecological explorers and the current trend toward divestment from polluting industries.
Less than a moment ago in the lifespan of the Earth, early ecological explorers Bougainville, Humboldt, and Darwin sailed thousands of miles to explore our world, and they found an abundance of nature’s species to be discovered. The Early Ecological Explorers Story Map traces their routes and tells the story of their contribution to the creation of the science of ecology. The abundance they witnessed is now a disappearing attribute of our planet. We are currently living through a mass extinction event, the largest known loss of species ever. The speed with which this mass extinction has occurred appears to be the result of human activity. “Scientists estimate that we are losing 10,000 times more species per year than the normal rate” – The World Counts.
In response to species decline and global heating, Kathleen Rogers, president of EarthDay.org aims for people, governments, and businesses to invest in our planet and to direct “all of our attention to creating a 21st-century economy that brings back the healing and health of our planet, protects all of our species, including our own, and provides opportunities for everyone on the planet.”
The response from businesses and governments to invest in our planet is happening, although the rate must greatly accelerate to reduce global heating and decelerate climate change. A prerequisite of investment is a reallocation of funds. Investing in the advancement of green technologies, the creation of green jobs, and the movement toward a green economy requires the money to come from somewhere.
Maps101, the online education division of Maps.com, sees the reallocation of funds for investing in our planet as coming from divestment away from polluting industries. Divestment, the selling of assets or the withdrawal of funding for a project, is represented in the Environmental Divestment Story Map. It cites numerous, recent actions taken by companies targeted at removing their investments from projects that harm the Earth. In this way, they are investing in Earth’s future. Examples in the story map from around the globe include: The Dakota Access Pipeline, Canadian Tar Sands, Pebble Gold Mine, Big Ag in the Amazon Rainforest, Palm Oil Plantations, and Australian Coal.
“WHERE we invest in our planet (as a species) is a question the team at Maps.com is focused on daily as we carry forward with making new maps available of our physical world. Whether it’s a map for business, government, or education, they all point to the fact that we all share one planet. We’re especially proud of the students who are using Maps101 to create the change they want to see in the world. Together, we can leverage earth sciences to heal our planet,“ said John Glanville, CEO & President of MAPS.COM.
Maps are one of the best ways to understand our world, environment, and climate. Seeing how we are interconnected makes finding global solutions to invest in our planet all the more likely. As part of its effort to educate and inform the community and the public at large about the impact of how we all invest in our planet, Maps.com has a dedicated Earth Day page on its website: (https://www.maps.com/pages/earth-day-2022).
MAPS.COM is a recognized leader in the development and delivery of geographic information services and content to businesses, education, and consumers. MAPS.COM is a solutions provider working at the intersection of location and analytics, providing answers that change customers’ understanding of geography and their world. MAPS.COM contributes to environmental awareness through its active educational involvement with thousands of schools across the United States and by publishing the weekly “Geography News Network.”
