Gov. Wolf Announces $199 Million Investment in Water Infrastructure Projects in 11 Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $199 million for 13 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 11 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“Ensuring the reliability of our most precious infrastructure is vital to the road to recovery for many of our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “As we prepare for much-needed increases in federal and state resources, like those in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will bring more than $240 million to Pennsylvania next year alone for clean water infrastructure, I am confident that these projects will pave the way for successful growth and revitalization.”

The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.

“PENNVEST continues to make valuable and prudent use of the state revolving fund,” said Gov. Wolf. “As we continue to soar past the landmark of $10 billion invested in clean water projects, it is evident that there is still a need for infrastructure improvement and I’m proud to be part of a successful system that provides efficient support while saving Pennsylvanians money.”

A list of project summaries follows:

Drinking Water Projects

Armstrong County

Kittanning Suburban Joint Water Authority– received a $3,421,000 loan to install a new 300,000-gallon glass-fused to steel-bolted water tank and new mixers in all six water tanks throughout the system. These upgrades will increase water reliability for system users and improve water quality by removing additional dirty filter media.

Clinton County

City of Lock Haven– received a $5,000,000 loan to make improvements to the Warren Ohl dam, including a dam crest parapet wall, spillway terminal structure, and repairs to the spillway slab. The project will improve the structural integrity of a 58-year-old dam that has been cited for deficiencies.

Dauphin County

Capital Region Water – received a $41,622,000 loan to replace approximately 6,300 feet of water main and associated piping in the Allison Hill district of the City of Harrisburg as well as structural improvements to the DeHart dam, which experiences extreme seepage and an inadequate spillway capacity. The project will address safety concerns and water delivery deficiencies and is part of PENNVEST’s programmatic financing (ProFi) program.

Lebanon County

Mt. Gretna Campmeeting Association – received a $1,404,527 loan to demolish a water storage tank and construct a replacement tank, including updated treatment improvements and flow meters. The project will increase the reliability of potable water and water pressure to the service area.

Luzerne County

Hazleton City Authority – received a $3,300,000 loan to replace and relocated existing pressure-regulating valves, currently located in below-grade pits, to above-grade installations. The project will increase system reliability and eliminate unaccounted-for water loss.

Hazleton City Authority – received a $1,857,220 loan to make improvements to an existing, damaged pump station, which is a critical component of the authority’s system and key to the authority’s drought planning strategy. The project will restore reliable drinking water to a major portion of the service area while also modernizing a completely inoperable facility.

Mercer County

Municipal Authority of the Borough of Greenville – received an $8,980,553 loan to replace 25,600 feet of leaded-joint, cast-iron piping and associated connections, while also relocating the Hadley Road booster station. The project will removing lead-containing materials from the system and reduce the presence of disinfection residuals and byproducts.

Philadelphia County

City of Philadelphia – received a $125,000,000 loan to construct two new five-million-gallon, below-grade clearwell basins with green roof tops, which will support the Torresdale and Lardner’s Point pump stations. The project will improve the city’s overall water capacity and reliability.

Wastewater Projects

Cambria County

West Branch Sewer Authority – received a $4,029,500 loan to replace an existing, outdated ultraviolet disinfection system and make additional electrical improvements. The project will result in cleaner and more efficient sludge processing.

Union County

Hartleton Borough Municipal Authority – received a $44,223 grant and a $1,369,372 loan to replace an existing wastewater treatment plant with a more efficient concrete-activated sludge plant, including a new fine screen and ultraviolet disinfection system. The project will allow the authority to maintain compliance with effluent discharge limits.

Stormwater Projects

Westmoreland County

Penn Township – received a $2,226,427 loan to install approximately 1,700 feet of new storm piping and associated inlets and stilling well. The project will address flooding along Dolly Avenue and throughout the Harrison Park area and will also incorporate green infrastructure through bioretention ponds.

Non-Point Source Projects

Luzerne County

Luzerne Conservation District – received a $630,000 grant to construct a concrete manure storage tank and associated transfer system, as well as storm drainage components on the Kevin Drasher farm, a beef and dairy operation. The project will implement agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs) and will reduce 4,163 pounds of sediment and 4,937 pounds of nitrogen from the Chesapeake Bay watershed annually.

Somerset County

Somerset County Conservation District – received a $682,638 grant to construct a circular manure storage structure and a roofed, heavy-use manure stacking area at the Joe Walker farm, a dairy operation in Summit Township. The project will annually eliminate 5,794 pounds of nitrogen and associated runoff into a tributary of the Blue Lick Creek and ultimately, the Ohio River.

* denotes projects that have Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

** denotes projects that are funded with Clean Water State Revolving Funds