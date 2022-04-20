WebCitz, LLC Announced as a 2022 National and Local Excellence Award Winner by UpCity
UpCity has selected WebCitz, LLC as a 2022 National and Local Excellence Award Winner.
— Dan Olson, Founder & CEO, UpCity
For more than a decade, UpCity’s mission has been, and continues to be, to help businesses find B2B service providers they can trust. The UpCity Recommendability Rating was developed to determine a service provider’s credibility and recommendability, giving UpCity the confidence to recommend them to the more than 2 million businesses that visit their site.
We are proud to announce that WebCitz, LLC has been recognized as not only one of the best B2B web providers of 2022 in the Appleton area, but also one of the top B2B providers in the United States by UpCity.
Dan Olson, Founder & CEO, of UpCity, had this to say about WebCitz, LLC:
“The WebCitz team is extremely talented, extremely versatile, and honestly, just a pleasure to work with. Congratulations on winning a National and Local Excellence Award this year!” —Dan Olson, Founder & CEO, UpCity
This recognition has been driven in large part by our 5-star review rating on UpCity. Here are a few of our favorite pieces of feedback we’ve received from our incredible customers:
“For many years now Webcitz has been there when we need them. If an issue arises they have always come through promptly and efficiently to solve the issue. Fair pricing-Excellent service, could not ask for more.” - Customer, March 2022
“WEBCITZ let's me know whenever my domain is due and makes sure they have the correct card on file. They have created a very friendly, informational, and inviting website for our restaurant, which they update every month in a timely manner. I highly recommend them!” - Joyce Schreiner, March 2022
Thank you to UpCity for this wonderful honor, and thank you to all of our clients who have supported us along the way. We look forward to our continued partnership.
