Massachusetts Teachers Honored for Significant Impact on Advanced Placement Student Success
The Partners in Excellence event celebrated the achievements of 18 award-winning teachers, school and district leaders, and Mass Representative Alice Peisch.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) held its 10th annual Partners in Excellence awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 12th in Worcester. Advanced Placement (AP) STEM and English teachers from across the Commonwealth were honored for their significant impact in increasing academic opportunities for underserved students as measured by the success of their students.
Mi President & CEO Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D., addressed the crowd of 125 attendees. “We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of AP teachers who are making a difference every day in the lives of their students. The effects of COVID-19 and systemic racism have dramatically highlighted how much work needs to be done along the road to educational equity and all our Partners in Excellence honorees have worked tirelessly to help their students succeed.”
In addition to celebrating outstanding teachers, four special awards were presented: the Lawrie A. Bertram Award, the Michael G. Contompasis Leadership Award, the Program Innovation Award, and the Chairman’s Award.
The Michael G. Contompasis Leadership Award was presented by Contompasis himself to Dr. Lindsa McIntyre of Boston Public Schools, who has shown deep investment in expanding access and success in AP courses. Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius said of McIntyre in recorded remarks, “She represents true leadership, dedication, and commitment to education and the students in the city of Boston.”
Chairman’s Award recipient Massachusetts Representative Alice Peisch, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Education, has been a longtime champion of the AP STEM & English program, which provides college-level coursework and support in underserved districts throughout Massachusetts.
“Massachusetts was recently ranked #1 in the nation for the fifth time in the last six years for AP success,” said Mass Insight Board Chair Gary Evee. “We want to thank Rep. Peisch for her leadership and valuing the Advanced Placement program as a critical and necessary tool for making higher education more affordable and accessible for our state’s high school students.”
Mass Insight’s 2022 Partners in Excellence winners are:
AP Science
Arlyn Bottcher, AP Biology, Dartmouth High School
Farrah Ekbatani, AP Biology, Dracut High School
Brendan O’Neill, AP Environmental Science, B.M.C. Durfee High School
Minda Shaheen, AP Environmental Science, Methuen High School
Dr. Sherri Svedine-Gaskalka, AP Chemistry, Springfield Central High School
Brian Walsh, AP Physics, Ludlow High School
AP Math
Alexander Lak, AP Statistics, Chicopee Comprehensive High School
Heather Magnus, AP Statistics, Agawam High School
Dylan Piehl, AP Computer Science Principles, Shepherd Hill Regional High School
Michael Reagan, AP Calculus, Chicopee Comprehensive High School
Caroline Rossi, AP Calculus, South High Community School
Jeffrey M. Weisenberg, AP Computer Science A, Doherty Memorial High School
AP English
April Clark, AP English Language, Joseph Case High School
Ann Willard Fifield, AP English Language, Dartmouth High School
Courtney Henry, AP English Language, Nipmuc Regional High School
Leann E. Ledoux, AP English Literature, South High Community School
Felicia Prass, AP English Literature, Excel High School
Special Awards
Lawrie A. Bertram Award - Kellie Moulin, South High Community School
Chairman’s Award - the Honorable Alice Peisch
Michael G. Contompasis Leadership Award – Dr. Lindsa McIntyre, Boston Public Schools
Program Innovation Award - Chelsea High School, John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Worcester North High School, Springfield Central High School
About Mass Insight Education & Research:
Founded in Boston in 1997, Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.
Lauren Robinson
Mass Insight Education & Research, Inc.
+1 781-367-4804
email us here