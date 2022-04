Massachusetts Teachers Honored for Significant Impact on Advanced Placement Student Success

Mass Insight Education & Research, Inc. Mass Insight Partners in Excellence award winners

The Partners in Excellence event celebrated the achievements of 18 award-winning teachers, school and district leaders, and Mass Representative Alice Peisch.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) held its 10th annual Partners in Excellence awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 12th in Worcester. Advanced Placement (AP) STEM and English teachers from across the Commonwealth were honored for their significant impact in increasing academic opportunities for underserved students as measured by the success of their students.Mi President & CEO Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D., addressed the crowd of 125 attendees. “We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of AP teachers who are making a difference every day in the lives of their students. The effects of COVID-19 and systemic racism have dramatically highlighted how much work needs to be done along the road to educational equity and all our Partners in Excellence honorees have worked tirelessly to help their students succeed.”In addition to celebrating outstanding teachers, four special awards were presented: the Lawrie A. Bertram Award, the Michael G. Contompasis Leadership Award, the Program Innovation Award, and the Chairman’s Award.The Michael G. Contompasis Leadership Award was presented by Contompasis himself to Dr. Lindsa McIntyre of Boston Public Schools, who has shown deep investment in expanding access and success in AP courses. Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius said of McIntyre in recorded remarks, “She represents true leadership, dedication, and commitment to education and the students in the city of Boston.”Chairman’s Award recipient Massachusetts Representative Alice Peisch, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Education, has been a longtime champion of the AP STEM & English program, which provides college-level coursework and support in underserved districts throughout Massachusetts.“Massachusetts was recently ranked #1 in the nation for the fifth time in the last six years for AP success,” said Mass Insight Board Chair Gary Evee. “We want to thank Rep. Peisch for her leadership and valuing the Advanced Placement program as a critical and necessary tool for making higher education more affordable and accessible for our state’s high school students.”Mass Insight’s 2022 Partners in Excellence winners are:AP ScienceArlyn Bottcher, AP Biology, Dartmouth High SchoolFarrah Ekbatani, AP Biology, Dracut High SchoolBrendan O’Neill, AP Environmental Science, B.M.C. Durfee High SchoolMinda Shaheen, AP Environmental Science, Methuen High SchoolDr. Sherri Svedine-Gaskalka, AP Chemistry, Springfield Central High SchoolBrian Walsh, AP Physics, Ludlow High SchoolAP MathAlexander Lak, AP Statistics, Chicopee Comprehensive High SchoolHeather Magnus, AP Statistics, Agawam High SchoolDylan Piehl, AP Computer Science Principles, Shepherd Hill Regional High SchoolMichael Reagan, AP Calculus, Chicopee Comprehensive High SchoolCaroline Rossi, AP Calculus, South High Community SchoolJeffrey M. Weisenberg, AP Computer Science A, Doherty Memorial High SchoolAP EnglishApril Clark, AP English Language, Joseph Case High SchoolAnn Willard Fifield, AP English Language, Dartmouth High SchoolCourtney Henry, AP English Language, Nipmuc Regional High SchoolLeann E. Ledoux, AP English Literature, South High Community SchoolFelicia Prass, AP English Literature, Excel High SchoolSpecial AwardsLawrie A. Bertram Award - Kellie Moulin, South High Community SchoolChairman’s Award - the Honorable Alice PeischMichael G. Contompasis Leadership Award – Dr. Lindsa McIntyre, Boston Public SchoolsProgram Innovation Award - Chelsea High School, John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Worcester North High School, Springfield Central High SchoolAbout Mass Insight Education & Research:Founded in Boston in 1997, Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.