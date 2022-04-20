Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,299 in the last 365 days.

HCM Welcomes New Senior Pastor

Pastor Geoffrey Golden

DECATUR, GEORGIA, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher Calling Ministries (HCM) is pleased to announce and welcome Elder Geoffrey Golden as the church’s new Senior Pastor. He was ordained and installed on January 2, 2022 by the church’s preceding pastor, Bishop H. Vonzell Castilla. Pastor G – as Golden is affectionately called by church members – has devoted his life to exalting Christ and extending His kingdom and is excited about doing that with Higher Calling Ministries.

Even in his youth, Geoffrey took his faith seriously. In elementary school, he would often carry around his Bible and try to preach to his classmates. In high school, he became the Worship Leader at Glenville Church of Christ Holiness (Cleveland, Ohio) under the leadership of his father and pastor, Elder Kevin Golden, and of his mother and minister of music, Beverly Golden. While a student at Morehouse College, Geoffrey began serving at HCM as a musician, and he continued to serve weekly at the church until winning BET’s Sunday Best gospel singing competition in 2014. His first album Kingdom..LIVE (2015) and second album See Revival (2020) both reached number four on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart. Geoffrey remains an active gospel artist even as he now pastors HCM.

Golden’s formal education includes a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Morehouse (2016), and he is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Theology from Fuller Theological Seminary. Geoffrey, his lovely wife, Rebecca Bebee Golden, and their daughter Avah Marie feel blessed to be a part of the HCM family.

When asked about the vision for HCM going forward, Pastor G said, “I’m really excited about the future of our church and our surrounding community. Our vision is simply to see Jesus Revealed, Lives Elevated, and Worlds Changed.” The congregation believes that their new pastor is genuine, passionate, and capable, with the grace of God working through him.

Higher Calling Ministries would like to invite the community to join in welcoming Pastor G and to be a part of HCM’s new season. Services at HCM include a Worship Experience on Sundays at 11:00am (Facebook Live and/or in-person) and Higher Calling Midweek on Wednesdays at 7:15pm (via Facebook Live only). Higher Calling Ministries continues to observe COVID precautions during Sunday services.

For more information about Pastor Geoffrey or HCM, please visit www.hcmdecatur.com or https://www.facebook.com/HigherCallingMinistries.

Media Contact:
Pastor Geoffrey Golden – pastor@hcmdecatur.com
Communications & Marketing – (404) 288-2434 or hcm@decatur.com

Andrea N. Horne
Higher Calling Ministries
+1 404-288-2434
hcm@hcmdecatur.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

HCM Welcomes New Senior Pastor

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.