HCM Welcomes New Senior Pastor

Pastor Geoffrey Golden

DECATUR, GEORGIA, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher Calling Ministries (HCM) is pleased to announce and welcome Elder Geoffrey Golden as the church’s new Senior Pastor. He was ordained and installed on January 2, 2022 by the church’s preceding pastor, Bishop H. Vonzell Castilla. Pastor G – as Golden is affectionately called by church members – has devoted his life to exalting Christ and extending His kingdom and is excited about doing that with Higher Calling Ministries.

Even in his youth, Geoffrey took his faith seriously. In elementary school, he would often carry around his Bible and try to preach to his classmates. In high school, he became the Worship Leader at Glenville Church of Christ Holiness (Cleveland, Ohio) under the leadership of his father and pastor, Elder Kevin Golden, and of his mother and minister of music, Beverly Golden. While a student at Morehouse College, Geoffrey began serving at HCM as a musician, and he continued to serve weekly at the church until winning BET’s Sunday Best gospel singing competition in 2014. His first album Kingdom..LIVE (2015) and second album See Revival (2020) both reached number four on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart. Geoffrey remains an active gospel artist even as he now pastors HCM.

Golden’s formal education includes a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Morehouse (2016), and he is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Theology from Fuller Theological Seminary. Geoffrey, his lovely wife, Rebecca Bebee Golden, and their daughter Avah Marie feel blessed to be a part of the HCM family.

When asked about the vision for HCM going forward, Pastor G said, “I’m really excited about the future of our church and our surrounding community. Our vision is simply to see Jesus Revealed, Lives Elevated, and Worlds Changed.” The congregation believes that their new pastor is genuine, passionate, and capable, with the grace of God working through him.

Higher Calling Ministries would like to invite the community to join in welcoming Pastor G and to be a part of HCM’s new season. Services at HCM include a Worship Experience on Sundays at 11:00am (Facebook Live and/or in-person) and Higher Calling Midweek on Wednesdays at 7:15pm (via Facebook Live only). Higher Calling Ministries continues to observe COVID precautions during Sunday services.

For more information about Pastor Geoffrey or HCM, please visit www.hcmdecatur.com or https://www.facebook.com/HigherCallingMinistries.

Media Contact:

Pastor Geoffrey Golden – pastor@hcmdecatur.com

Communications & Marketing – (404) 288-2434 or hcm@decatur.com