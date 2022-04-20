On May 7, the Online Forum "Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live" Will Take Place - Planetary Historic Event

GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE. May 7th, 2022 Forum Creative Society Creative Society Project

International Online forum " Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live " will broadcast live on May 7, 2022.This is one of the most important events in modern history because the forum brings together more than 180 countries.Simultaneous interpretation in 100 languages will allow most people on the planet to watch and take part in it.For the first time, the borders and divisions are being erased, and humanity is entering a new stage: the age of creation and unification.The purpose of the forum is to inform all people about the danger posed by climate change and the deterioration of ecology.- The most acute issues of our society will be raised, and ways out of the current situation will be suggested.- True and objective information should be available to every person on Earth.- The vector of civilization as a whole depends on this information.That's what this global online forum is for. Here you can learn and see the real scale of the crises of the consumerist format of society in which we live now.Key topics of the online forum:– Climate. The common enemy of all humanity.– The record rates of increasing climatic cataclysms. Why do the world's media keep silent on the scale of the threat? Modern Collaborationism . Who plays on the side of humanity's common enemy?-The real cause of global climate change. Who is hiding the truth from people and why?–The influence of astronomical processes and their cyclicity on the climate.-Climate disasters through the eyes of eyewitnesses.-Refugees. Why does this affect everyone?-Escalation of violence in society–Slavery and human trafficking.-The criticality of the ecological situation in the context of growing cataclysms as a threat to the destruction of the planet.-The threat of starvation and lack of drinking water on the planet.-Credit Slavery. Problems and solutions.-How does climate change and the deteriorating environment affect human health?–What environmental consequences have resulted from thoughtless human consumerism?–Unpreparedness of rescue services for global cataclysms.-Why is it impossible to use innovative technologies for the benefit of all people in the consumerist format of society?-The need for urgent mobilization and unification of all the forces of humanity-Practical solution to all crises is building the Creative Society Information about the International Online Forum "Global Crisis. We are People. We Want to Live" is available on the official website of the Creative Society common project. Here you can not only watch the forum live but also get acquainted with the project itself and read the 8 Foundations of the Creative Society. The site also contains recordings of previous conferences, interviews with scientists and experts, news, and interesting articles.

