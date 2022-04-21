Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,057 in the last 365 days.

InfraBlocks set to streamline the issuance and trading of carbon credits in Singapore

InfraBlocks, Innovation for a Cause

Cedric Joutet (IBT Co-Founder & CEO) and Shubhomoy Ray (IBT Co-Founder & Director)

Cedric Joutet (IBT Co-Founder & CEO) and Shubhomoy Ray (IBT Co-Founder & Director)

InfraBlocks was awarded the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) proof-of-concept (POC) grant.

IBT is proud to offer our support to all stakeholders in Singapore who are as keen as ourselves in the pursuit of a low-carbon economy”
— Cedric Joutet, IBT CEO & Co-Founder
SINGAPORE, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfraBlocks (IBT), the technology company dedicated to supporting enterprises towards a Net Zero future, launches its innovative digital carbon credit token platform in Singapore to further support international efforts at combatting the effects of climate change.

Powered by blockchain technology, IBT’s digital platform allows enterprises to effectively issue, verify, audit, and mint voluntary carbon offset tokens. The platform allows for sustainable project owners to issue carbon credits, which are then verified and registered. Corresponding tokens are issued against voluntary carbon credits, and traded by enterprises, allowing them to fulfill their respective ESG ambitions.

IBT was awarded the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) proof-of-concept (POC) grant. The FSTI POC grant provides funding support for experimentation, development, and dissemination of nascent innovative technologies in the financial services sector.

“IBT is proud to offer our support to all stakeholders in Singapore who are as keen as ourselves in the pursuit of a low carbon economy” said Cedric Joutet, Co-Founder & CEO, IBT. “By allowing for full transactional transparency and verifiable quality of the carbon credits, we shall make available to sustainable project owners increased access to funding from an expanded pool of investors.”

“This allows for even more sustainable projects to have the opportunity to come online and accelerate the global journey to a Net Zero future”, said Shubhomoy Ray, Co-Founder & Director, IBT.

Developed by IBT’s team of climate finance experts, this initiative is designed to resolve current challenges faced in carbon markets, namely, the opaque and often inefficient transactions, and the quality of carbon credits. IBT shall launch the carbon credit issuance, verification, and minting platform in Singapore.

About IBT:

InfraBlocks Technologies (IBT) is a purpose-driven technology solutions provider co-founded by Cedric Joutet and Shubhomoy Ray, committed to solving the world’s most pressing challenges by leveraging disruptive digital technologies. Driven by its passion towards a net zero future, IBT collaborates with international partners to craft pioneering solutions to drive positive change and transformative development in the communities that it operates in. Headed by a diverse team of experts with deep experience in sustainability and climate finance, IBT is headquartered in Singapore and currently spearheading sustainable projects in various countries.

More on IBT here

Sheeba Anjum
InfraBlocks
8952 9571
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

InfraBlocks set to streamline the issuance and trading of carbon credits in Singapore

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.