Christian Author Al Carraway Releases New Children's Book

My Dear Little One is a beautiful letter of faith and hope that every child is meant to hear.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning international speaker and multiple best-selling author Al Carraway has spent over a decade traveling worldwide, inspiring others by sharing the story of her conversion to Christ and keeping her faith through difficult times. Her passion is to share with everyone that even with the hard, the unwanted, and the unexpected, a beautiful, blossoming life is here for us. Because through it all, with God, we have every reason to be wildly optimistic.Topping the Amazon charts at #1 in seven categories in its first week of availability, Her latest book, My Dear Little One, is a children’s book that she originally wrote for her daughter. “It was something I wrote to give her for her second birthday. I wanted her to learn at an early age all the important things that I find great worth and strength in so that she can use them as an anchor for her entire life. When I saw people cry when they read it at her birthday, I knew it could have a great impact on others as well. It’s filled with ideas regarding life’s purpose and how we can blossom as we navigate the different seasons of life."Each page is a new adventure, a new place, a new season, a new challenge, and a new lesson:Around the corner, my dear little one, or even through the trees,Wherever you go in all the world, it's yours to explore and see.Though things may be hard, God is good even when our situation is notSo embrace it all, my dear little one, and give it your best shot!My Dear Little One is a beautiful letter of faith and hope that every child is meant to hear. This inspiring message is a powerful testimony of God's reassurance that He walks with them continually throughout their life's journey.My Dear Little OneAl CarrawayImprint: Cedar Fort, Inc.On sale: August 9, 2022Price: $16.99Pages: 32ISBN: 9781462143634