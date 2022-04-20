Governor Wolf Announces 64 Transportation Alternatives Projects Improving Mobility and Safety in 34 Counties

More than half made possible by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Governor Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian today announced the approval of funding for 64 projects to improve transportation alternatives and enhance mobility and public accessibility across the state, 43 of which are funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“This is another example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is quickly helping Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said. “These projects will help make travel in these communities safer and healthier.”

The administration awarded $54.1 million through the Surface Transportation Block Grant program Set-Aside or Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside. Before the BIL’s passage, $18 million was available. The TA Set-Aside provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose, and safe routes to school projects.

“Transportation affects every aspect of our lives,” Gramian said. “We are pleased to bring so many important improvements to communities across Pennsylvania.”

A list of awards for the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Projects, including those funded by the BIL (noted as “(BIL)”), is available on the program web page.

The applications were reviewed, and selections made based on such criteria as safety benefits, reasonableness of cost, readiness for implementation, statewide or regional significance, integration of land use and transportation decision making, collaboration with stakeholders, and leverage of other projects or funding. The applications were reviewed by representatives from PennDOT, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, state Department of Health, and three Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations.

Subscribe to statewide PennDOT news and traffic alerts or choose a region to subscribe to. Information about the state’s infrastructure and results the department is delivering for Pennsylvanians can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.