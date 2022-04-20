New York Festivals 2022 Advertising Awards Announces NYC Live Executive Jury
NYF Recruits 16 Prominent Global Industry Executives Based in NYC to Judge; BCW’s Global CCO Fede Garcia is Jury PresidentNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® (NYFA) announced the 2022 Executive Jury of prominent creative leaders recruited to judge entries submitted into the New York Festivals Advertising Awards.
For the first time in two years New York Festivals will resume face-to-face live jury sessions with NYF’s Executive Jury panel. NYF will bring together a wide spectrum of world-class innovators to judge including execs from the US as well as NY-based international award-winning advertising creatives who have worked at top-tier advertising agencies in Brazil, Australia, Germany, South Africa, and Japan.
To celebrate the return of live in-person judging, Director Sheena Brady and production company WW7 have teamed with NYFA to produce a hysterical one-minute character-driven, NYC, Hell's Kitchen-themed spot, view the work.
Fede Garcia, BCW’s Global Chief Creative Officer will preside over the live judging sessions. He brings years of creative leadership, strategic perspective, and a world-wide industry view to the panel. Together, without distraction the Executive Jury will thoughtfully judge work from seven categories shortlisted by the online Grand Jury. for two days in June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel.
“We are looking forward to resuming the lively discussions surrounding world class work with this exceptional panel of industry leaders,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “These world-class creatives ensure that each entry will receive fair and thoughtful consideration and the attention it deserves.”
2022 LIVE Executive Jury
● Executive Jury President: Fede Garcia, Global Chief Creative Officer, BCW USA
● Hemant Anant Jain, Executive Creative Director, Argonaut USA
● Samira Ansari, Executive Creative Director, FCB New York USA
● Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer, UnitedMasters Inc. USA
● Patrick Bennet, Executive Creative Director, Momentum USA
● Tina Cervera, Chief Creative Officer, Lippe Taylor USA
● Corinna Falusi, Chief Creative Officer, Mother USA
● Chris Garbutt, Chief Creative Officer/Co-President, Vice Media Group, Virtue USA
● Walter Geer, Chief Experience Design Officer, VMLY&R USA
● Rachel Donovan Geller, Chief Executive Officer, Moons USA
● Andre G. Gray, Executive Creative Director, Grey USA
● Sandy Greenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Terri & Sandy USA
● Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & ECD, Mischief USA
● Rafael Rizuto, Chief Creative Officer, BBH USA
● Laura Stamm-Boyd, SVP, Executive Creative Director, Saatchi USA
● Shannon Washington, SVP, Creative Director, R/GA New York USA
● David Weinstock, Partner, Chief Creative Officer, Decoded USA
The Executive Jury judging sessions will take place on June 7th & 8th at New York City’s Crosby Street Hotel’s luxurious state-of-the-art screening room.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from more than 60 countries and are judged by more than 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
The deadline to enter the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 22nd, 2022. For more information on categories, rules, and regulations or to review the 2022 entry guide or enter your work, please visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/new22.
Hell's Kitchen spot "Judging Will Get Heated" - Director Sheena Brady, production company WW7.