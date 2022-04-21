‘The Polish Cooking Show’ Popular with Viewers of All Ethnicities
The Polish Cooking Show is an exciting and entertaining new cultural and cuisine television show coming to PBS. It is a delightful enlightening celebration of the beauty and elegance of Polish-American culture, history, and cuisine.
Just like you don’t have to be British to enjoy The Great British Baking Show, you don’t have to be Polish to enjoy The Polish Cooking Show. It’s a half hour of fun in the kitchen with two witty and vivacious cooks that is also peppered with history, traditions, and life lessons.
The Polish Cooking Show pilot episode premiered to fantastic ratings on PBS’s Chicago affiliate WTTW, prompting the show to be greenlighted for a full 13-episode season to air nationally.
According to MarketingCharts.com, 8 out of 10 adults watch cooking shows. The Polish Cooking Show is just the kind of programming cooking show enthusiasts are craving.
“Anybody who loves cooking shows or programs about different cultures is going to love spending time in the kitchen with Mama Ala and her daughter-in-law Natalie Rokita,” says producer Rikki Lee Travolta. While there is no denying his Italian heritage, Travolta is also 25% Polish and very proud of this lineage.
“As far from Hell’s Kitchen as you can get, Mama Ala’s kitchen is one filled with love: love for traditions, love for food, and love for one another,” explains Travolta, painting the picture of why viewers have fallen in love with the program.
The Polish Cooking Show is shot in Chicago, the city with the highest Polish population outside of Warsaw.
Production on new episodes will begin once Travolta and his partners select sponsors for the program. Love & Light Productions is beginning to schedule meetings with suitors. Companies in the food, kitchen appliance, and travel industries or that have a connection to Poland or Chicago are possible matches, however the producers are open to considering sponsors from all industries.
There are many benefits to sponsoring a popular PBS program including identification at the top and bottom of every episode. The Polish Cooking Show has a projected national reach of over 17,900,000 households over 13 episodes.
