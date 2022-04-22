Carbon (CO2) is listed on DigiFinex

There will be some events in conjunction with the listing. These events started on April 22nd, 11:00 AM, and will be ended April 29th, 11:00 AM (GMT+8).

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CO2 is listed on DigiFinex on April 22nd, 2022 at 11 AM (GMT+8).

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (https://CO2-1-0.io) aims to provide a solution in a disruptive new carbon market (voluntary and compliance market) using blockchain-crypto technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and Six Sigma (6σ) methodology, which will empower the real environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy, energy savings, heat recovery, industrial waste, agriculture, forestry, and many other new technologies), which projects have started in the USA, Vietnam, Indonesia, other ASEAN countries, and worldwide. It has a clear and systematic product development roadmap and the ultimate milestones of the products. The solution, methodology, and improved TACCC (transparent, accurate, consistent, complete, and comparable) business process originally introduced by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will bring full impact to better environment and life of millions.

CARBON (CO2) is the most environmentally sustainable crypto on earth, developed under BEP-20 (BSC Mainnet) and has passed the CertiK audit, which is the #1 security audit for blockchain protocols, wallets, DApps, and smart contracts. CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. is based in Wyoming, USA, with a fast-growing community named “Carbonian" all over the world.

While DigiFinex (https://www.digifinex.com) is a global top 15 Exchange (ranked by CoinGecko) founded in 2017, with headquarters located in Singapore. DigiFinex is providing more than 400 digital currency trading pairs, credit cards for crypto channels, and crypto-related products such as spot trading, margin trading, crypto fund, and loans. With an in-house developed security system and multiple fail-safe layers design, DigiFinex is giving customers bank-graded protection and become the best option for a one-stop digital management platform in Global.

According to the press release received today, there will be some events in conjunction with the listing. These events started on April, 22nd, 11:00 AM, and will be ended April 29th, 11:00 AM (GMT+8).

Event 1: REGISTRATION - Official invitation, the reward of 25,000 CO2

During this event, new users who register with the official referral code: carbon, complete KYC and buy a minimum of 100 CO2 will get a bonus of 5 CO2. Total rewards are capped at 25,000 CO2 which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis

Event 2：STAKING - Stake CO2 to share 25,000 CO2

25,000 CO2 is available in the candy box during this event and users can get interests by staking CO2 with a daily rate of 0.1667 %. Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 3: NET Buying Trading Competition, reward 50,000 CO2

During this event, the ranking of net purchase (net purchase = purchases - selling) will be set up. Users who rank in the top = 100 and meet the requirements will get the rewards.

Mr. Choky YF Simanjuntak, CEO and Founder of CARBON, stated: “We are very excited and enthusiastic to be listed in DigiFinex which is the top 15 volume crypto exchange in the world. With proven exchange systems and strong investor communities, visit by 2.4 million users/ week and 24h volume of over US$ 2.3 billion, we believe it can attract many green investors to the market and accelerate the participation to heal our Mother Earth.”

Mr. Oscar Or, Chief Commercial Officer of DigiFinex, Ltd, added: “We are very proud and excited to announce the listing of the CARBON (CO2) project, founded by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP which is the global key leader in the Carbon Credit transition solutions and leveraging with latest blockchain technology and cryptocurrency concepts.

ESG and Climate Change are the most important topics in recent days. We are looking forward to the success of the Carbon team in bringing innovative solutions to improve the health of the Earth and become the most impactful leader in the industry.”