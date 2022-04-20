Divine Chocolate Releases 2021 Impact Report
Announces Partnership with Grow Ahead with Goal to Plant 10,000 Trees in GhanaWASHINGTON , DC, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divine Chocolate, the world’s first and only Fairtrade, B-Corp certified, and co-owned-by-farmers chocolate company, today released its Impact Report covering its activities and accomplishments in 2021. The report outlines Divine’s continued commitment to supporting farmers through its investment in farmer-led initiatives in adult literacy and numeracy, labor rights, gender empowerment, and sustainable agricultural practices that empower farmers and their families to thrive and prosper.
In collaboration with Kuapa Kokoo, the cocoa farmer co-operative that co-owns Divine Chocolate, Divine is committed to leading a revolution that propels change along the cocoa supply chain, enabling farmers and their families to flourish while addressing issues ranging from child labor and gender inequality to deforestation.
Impact Report highlights include:
Advancing our Farmer Community Programs: Designed and executed by farmers for farmers, Divine’s Farmer Community Programs fund investments in key areas that are fundamental to enabling farming communities to achieve sustainable livelihoods. To this end, in 2021:
- 246 learners were enrolled in the Adult Literacy and Numeracy Program; nearly 70% were women;
- 597 tenancy agreements were signed to safeguard the rights of tenant farmers;
- 110 women in 20 communities were trained on sustainable farming practices resulting in 10,000 cocoa seedlings produced and 10,000 graftings carried out; and
- First profits from a new maize mill were disbursed to empower women and assist in diversifying income, enabling women to start small businesses.
Continued commitment to product excellence: In 2021, Divine’s Dark Chocolate Pink Himalayan Salt won a Great Taste Award from the Guild of Fine Food in the UK – testimony to the high quality and delicious taste of Divine chocolate.
A brand relaunch to help drive change: In 2021, Divine launched its bold new campaign, “Delicious Chocolate Fighting Exploitation.” The campaign embodies the spirit of the company’s mission to give farmers an equitable share of the wealth they help to create, a voice in how things are run, and assurance that their needs will be met. Branding was also refreshed across the full product range to highlight best-in-class sustainable cocoa sourcing through Fairtrade, as well as Divine’s unique “Co-owned by cocoa farmers” business model. The campaign’s theme is carried out in social media and marketing as #JoinTheChocolateRevolution.
A new partnership with HALBA: Divine Chocolate has embarked on an important new partnership with HALBA, a leading producer of Swiss chocolate, to support sustainable livelihoods for Kuapa Kokoo farmers through a multi-stakeholder approach that promotes income diversification, climate resilience and biodiversity conservation. The project supports dynamic agroforestry – a nature-based farming system that combines a variety of trees alongside cash crops, allowing farmers to grow diverse food staples like yams, maize, and cassava in addition to cash crops such as cocoa and bananas. Divine Chocolate will finance seeds of the annual crops for 120 farmers within 30 hectares designated for Dynamic Agroforestry.
A new partnership with Grow Ahead: In partnership with Grow Ahead (growahead.org), a nonprofit online lending and funding program that connects individuals and organizations directly to family farmer organizations, Divine Chocolate has pledged to plant 10,000 trees with Kuapa Kokoo in Ghana. The goal of this agroforestry project is to reforest cocoa farms and farmlands to create microclimates, reducing the impact of climate change on cocoa farmers and the cocoa industry.
Said Troy Pearley, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America of Divine Chocolate, “Climate change is significantly impacting the West African cocoa crop, which needs to grow in shade. By planting trees with our Kuapa Kokoo partners, we can help ensure this delicate crop continues to flourish and that the farmers and communities that grow cocoa can continue to thrive.”
Divine will match up to $5,000 in donations with the goal of raising $10,000 to plant 10,000 trees. For more information and to donate, go to growahead.org/divinechocolate.
About Divine Chocolate:
Divine Chocolate has been offering delicious Fairtrade and palm oil-free chocolate since 1998 in the UK, the US since 2007 and Canada since 2011. Established by farmers of Kuapa Kokoo in Ghana, from the start, the company has prioritized farmers, used only Fairtrade cocoa, and invested in farmer-led programs including improving farming techniques, empowering women, and supporting fair labor practices. The company is not only a Fairtrade leader, but also a multi-year honoree recognized as “Best for the World – Communities” by B-Corporation certifiers. Offerings include snack bars, a baking collection, unsweetened cocoa powder, crispy thins, organic bars, mini bars, milk and dark chocolate Advent calendars, chocolate coins, drinking chocolate and holiday specialties. Its complete line of products is sold worldwide, and online at divinechocolate.com. For more information about Divine Chocolate and to learn how every Divine Chocolate bar helps end exploitation in the cocoa industry, please visit us at DivineChocolate.com and follow us at @divinechocolateusa on Instagram.
