Ironwood Cyber Launches End-to-End Cybersecurity Service
Ironwood Cyber Rx is automated and tailored to fit any size businessFORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ironwood Cyber Inc., a client-first cybersecurity products and services company, has introduced its comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity service called Ironwood Cyber Rx™. The service uses smart automation and years of world-class experience to build a strong cybersecurity program for its clients.
Ironwood Cyber Rx is an affordable, low-friction program that includes automated security scans, attack simulation, security checkups, awareness training and first-line triage. This summer, Ironwood Cyber will add on the company’s patented Firethorn™ cyber threat protection as part of its end-to-end cybersecurity solution.
“We have developed solutions to protect our nation’s most critical infrastructure by addressing vulnerabilities in the supply chain at the lowest tiers. Our mission is to care for the cyber health of our customers through the deployment of least-friction, cost-effective security solutions. We work to minimize cyber risk while enabling our customers to focus on what they do best,” said CEO Dr. Aaron Estes.
Ironwood Cyber’s offerings are based on patented technology and years of expertise in security assessment and analysis. The company enables businesses of all sizes to build and operate effective cybersecurity programs to protect against all sorts of IT attacks. Founded by two Lockheed Martin Fellows – Dr. Aaron Estes and Ethan Puchaty – Ironwood creates valuable, proprietary, scalable and affordable cybersecurity solutions.
Dr. Estes is an adjunct professor for Southern Methodist University and Puchaty was previously the #1 ranked hacker on Hack The Box. Their team has performed ethical hacking and developed novel cybersecurity solutions across some of the world's most critical air, space and defense systems. Together, they are now focused on rolling out advanced cyber threat protection that is accessible to all companies.
For more information and to sign up for Ironwood Cyber Rx, visit ironwoodcyber.com.
