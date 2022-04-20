Submit Release
Moonrig Grows to $59 Million in Crypto Assets in Less Than Six Months While Still in Beta

The platform helps users track growth, profitability and transactions

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonrig, the platform that helps crypto and NFT holders consolidate their portfolios in one convenient location, has launched following a successful beta phase that led to seed investments and thousands of users.

Following the beta phase, the platform is tracking more than $59 million in assets across more than 150 unique tokens, NFTs and land assets.

Users typically have their portfolios spread out across different exchanges – software/hardware wallets and assets such as tokens, NFTs and Metaverse LAND.

When an individual’s portfolio is spread out across different locations, it is difficult to keep track of price movements or even look at a consolidated view of one’s portfolio profitability. With Moonrig, users have a consolidated, single view of their portfolios in one location and stay updated on price movements. They can also study profitability amongst other data points that help with investment decisions.

“With a consolidated view of your portfolio, you can track growth, profitability and transactions of all your holdings and advance your decision making with summarized performance insights,” said Moonrig founder Praveen Pinto.

Moonrig also offers an academy where users can find an endless supply of information on the blockchain and crypto space and an advanced alert system that allows users to adjust the frequency of alerts to be sent from every 15 minutes up to every 24 hours.

For more information about Moonrig or to register for the free platform, visit moonrig.io. Moonrig can be followed on Twitter at @moonrigio, on Instagram at @moonrig.io and on Telegram at t.me/moonrig.

About Moonrig
Moonrig is a free, open-source, easy-to-use crypto portfolio management platform, supporting all crypto exchanges and wallets.

