Fokawa Relaunches Improved Cryptocurrency Trading Platform and FKW Token
The platform has increased security, added new features and uses cutting-edge technologyMANILA, PHILIPPINES , April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fokawa, a cryptocurrency trading platform that has been in development for over five years and boasts security improvements to protect traders from fraud, has relaunched with new features. Alongside the launch of this innovative service comes a unique token – FKW.
Fokawa is a secure decentralized blockchain-powered ecosystem built on the Tron blockchain that simplifies digital payments and means of exchange. Users can trade top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Solana, Cardano, BNB, Ripple, etc.
Fokawa's native token, FKW, is used to power the ecosystem and is inflationary. Fokawa also allows users to stake their tokens to earn interest on their holdings. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for even newcomers to the world of cryptocurrency to get started. With its wide range of features and affordable fees, Fokawa is quickly becoming the go-to platform for those looking to simplify their cryptocurrency usage.
The FKW token has a total supply of 10,000,000,000. Ten percent of the tokens will be available during the ICO sale. The remaining tokens are allocated as follows: 10 percent goes to community awards, 30 percent is allocated for the team, and another 30 percent is for partnerships. Ten percent goes to advisors and legal taxes, and the final 10 percent is allocated for bounties and airdrops. The FKW token is tradeable on exchanges and can be used to purchase goods and services online. The team behind the FKW token is committed to building a strong community and developing partnerships that will help increase the currency's adoption.
Fokawa's digital assets exchange is not the only place where FKW tokens can be bought. The token can also be purchased on the Tron network's decentralized exchange, Sunswap. Sunswap is a platform that allows users to trade digital assets securely and efficiently. The platform uses smart contracts to facilitate transactions and ensure that all parties involved adhere to the terms of the agreement. In addition, Sunswap does not charge any fees for trades, making it an attractive option for those looking to purchase FKW tokens.
Fokawa plans to list the FKW token on major exchanges in quarter four of 2023 and launch partnerships with major payment aggregators in quarter one of 2024. The development team hopes to have more than 100,000 merchants using the exchange by quarter two in 2024 and more than 1,000 casino and sportsbook partners by the third quarter of 2024.
This roadmap provides a clear path for the FKW token to become a major player in the cryptocurrency landscape. By listing on major exchanges and partnering with leading payment providers, Fokawa will be able to provide widespread access to its services. Additionally, the team's ambitious merchant and customer acquisition goals will help to increase the utility of the FKW token, leading to greater demand and price appreciation. The penultimate goal is to reach the top 100 crypto market cap by the first quarter of 2025.
For more information about the Fokawa exchange and the FKW token, visit fokawa.com.
###
