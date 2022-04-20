Downing’s Landing to Officially Open on Friday, April 22

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 April 20, 2021

Concord, NH – The Downing’s Landing public boat access facility in Alton, NH, will officially open to all public access starting on Friday, April 22. Over the past two years, the facility has been closed intermittently to facilitate significant improvements designed to better serve the residents and visitors of New Hampshire including upgrading the double ramp, increased shorebank protection, and additional stormwater management structures. This season will experience a brief closure lasting from dusk on May 2 through 1:00 p.m. on May 3 for the facility’s dedication. During this period, all access to the lake associated with the facility will be curtailed.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department purchased the former private marina at the southern tip of Alton Bay from the Jonathan H. Downing family in November of 2012, creating the first public boat access facility on Lake Winnipesaukee. To learn more about the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program visit www.fishnh.com/access/.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas.