929 Apothecary Offering All-Natural Handmade Soaps and Sugar Scrubs at New Website
929 Apothecary products were previously only sold at select farmers’ marketsMIAMI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 929 Apothecary today announced that its full range of unique, all-natural, handmade soaps and sugar scrubs are now available at 929apothecary.com. The organic and natural handmade soaps and body lotions are handcrafted in Florida and were previously only available at local market events.
The exclusive and natural self-care products from 929 Apothecary evoke a simpler time where people knew the name of each ingredient they used for bathing and relaxation.
People trust natural sources for body care and appreciate knowing where ingredients are grown and prepared. 929 Apothecary is the best source of natural cleansing and has been trusted by its customers for many years. The company carries unique products with beautiful combinations of ingredients, including body butters, sugar scrubs, as well as whipped and bar soaps. Customers will find creative items for the entire family, with choices of alluring and invigorating scents.
“All my life, my family has always used homemade products for self care,” said owner and soap artisan Pedro Camacho. “We believe that the traditional, proven ways of self-care for cleansing and relaxation are the best choices. Whether I was using homegrown sage to clear unwanted energy or just soaking in a lavender oil and rose bath to unwind after a rough day, natural remedies always give me the inner peace I seek without having to worry about a list of pharmaceutical or lab-created products with chemicals that cause side effects and reactions. 929 Apothecary is 100% natural and homemade.”
Camacho continued, “Never run out of soaps with special automatic delivery. Subscribe to 929 Apothecary’s selection of natural, organic and handmade scented soaps featuring the fragrances of lavender, citrus, mahogany and more. For people who prefer luxurious products that are unscented, I suggest trying our Unscented Body Butter that contains shea butter, sweet almond oil and coconut oil.”
