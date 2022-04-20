BLM 5280 Responds to Tay Anderson Lawsuit Dismissal
On Wednesday, April 13th, Denver District Court Judge David H. Goldberg dismissed “with prejudice” claims in the defamation lawsuit that Tay Anderson filed against BLM5280 last November.
We recognize that this ruling closes a painful chapter for our community and for survivors of assault. With the dismissal of this case, we look forward to continuing the important work that we never stopped. In spite of these pitfalls and hard lessons, we remain clear and steadfast: BLM 5280 will continue to wage a struggle against the harmful impacts of capitalism, white supremacy, and patriarchy. We will continue our efforts toward building a world where survivors are not silenced and the community is not splintered by oppressive forces. We move towards that world and encourage the community to do the same.
Case #2021CV33673
About BLM5280-
“Working with residents and organizations in Denver, Black Lives Matter 5280 assists in building more loving and united Black communities safe from anti-Black violence and racism. To expose, address and eradicate structures and systems of oppression in Denver, BLM5280 uses a holistic racial justice approach. This approach builds collective power by strengthening individual and community health and wellness, developing educational programming, and creating safe spaces of Black love in which our people can heal and thrive. BLM5280 believes that all Black lives matter, regardless of gender identity, gender expression, sexual identity, immigration location or status, gang affiliation, profession, ability, economic status, and religious beliefs or disbelief. BLM5280 centers and celebrates the lives and leadership of Black women and girls, and knows that when poor, Queer, Black women are free, we will all be free. Our work is to cultivate communities of abundant joy where all Black people are emboldened and empowered to lead, love, heal and thrive.”
