Baltimore Native and Marine Corps Veteran Launches New Dating Review App
DateFacts is an application that will allow 3rd party validation about who you are and your past experience with others
Be who you "POST" to be”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many adults in the dating scene often wonder how their experience could be safer. These people want the reassurance that they will be seeing the person they matched with on that dating site. This is where the DateFacts app comes in. With this app, anyone can receive honest feedback on dating experiences with other people. The DateFacts application is the first of its kind date review app owned by Veteran Derrick Cooper. Often, it's easy to get disconnected from what's essential in today's dating world. Many people looking for authentic connections want to know what they're doing right or wrong. The DateFacts app does just that; it's the best way to evaluate a potential date. Previous dates review each person using the application, and the results are shown to anyone else who might want to date that person. For serious daters, creating a DateFacts page is a fun way to share who they are with the world, and it allows them to view intimate details about how partners they have had honestly feel about the date.
— Derrick L Cooper
This app allows anyone to build trust with a user's own personalized DateFacts page that anyone can view. With this, viewers can give potential online daters the confidence to choose a date. Everything is safe, secure, and validated through an online peer review. With complete ease of access, this application can integrate with top dating sites like Match, Tinder, and Bumble. It will allow for a safer online dating process, which means no more getting catfished by fake dating profiles. Derrick has emphasized that "The goal [of DateFacts] is to help give the online and dating world, in general, a place to build their dating facts. Dating is not limited to intimate partners only, but also includes interaction with our family and friends." He says that "Our DateFacts should not be limited to people we just meet but also include ratings from those who also know us best."
