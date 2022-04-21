Open Call For 10 US-Based Filmmakers To Produce A Mini-Doc Telling The Stories Of Underserved SMBs In America
Silver Lining & Wells Fargo are proud to offer this opportunity and distribute $50 000 USD in contracts as part of The American Small Business Growth Program.
I am so excited for the launch of this initiative with Wells Fargo. Being able to capture the stories of small businesses in the US speaks to our mission.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Lining, with the support from Wells Fargo, announced the launch of The American Small Business Growth Program, an initiative supporting US-based small business owners in marginalized communities, giving them the structure, support, access, and resources they need to build more profitable and sustainable businesses. Today, we are proud to officially announce an open call for 10 US-based filmmakers to win one of 10 $5000 USD contracts to create a short 3-5 "mini-doc" about The State of Small Business in their community.
We invite all filmmakers to use their art, voice, and perspective to join us in our mission to change the storytelling of small businesses around the globe. Our goal is to showcase the passion and resilience of small businesses from underserved communities in the United States.
Project Milestones are as follows:
- The deadline for filmmakers to submit their proposal is May 13, 2022
- The winning filmmakers will be announced by June 24, 2022
- Each filmmaker will receive a $5,000 payment on June 30, 2022
- Submission of work by filmmakers must be received by August 15, 2022
- Mini Docu-Series will be released in a virtual film festival in the fall of 2022
“I am so excited for the launch of this initiative with Wells Fargo. Being able to capture the stories of small businesses in the US speaks to our mission,” says Carissa Reiniger, Silver Lining’s Founder & CEO. “We are excited to give artists an opportunity to display their gifts and talents for the world to experience.”
To learn more about this opportunity, submit your proposal and get a chance to be selected to win one of the ten spots available, please visit: https://smallbizsilverlining.com/artists
About Silver Lining
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been helping small business owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven small business growth program - SLAP™ - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven behavior change science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they have since launched - Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for small business owners from marginalized communities. To learn more about Silver Lining, please visit: https://smallbizsilverlining.com/
