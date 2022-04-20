Auburn University at Montgomery partners with Applied Technology Academy to launch lucrative IT, Cyber & Cloud Careers

Auburn University at Montgomery in partnership with Applied Technology Academy now offers high demand information technology, cybersecurity and cloud training.

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auburn University at Montgomery, Alabama’s premier provider of lifelong learning, workforce development and community engagement, announced today a partnership with Applied Technology Academy, an award-winning provider of instructor-led and online live instructor-led training for the most in-demand information technology, cybersecurity and cloud careers.

Courses are available for enrollment now and are designed for a broad range of professionals seeking to develop new skills in their current jobs or reinvent themselves for a new career. Courses can be completed online in real time and in person in a matter of days or weeks. All students will earn professional certification from AUM.

Beyond learning the necessary skills for lucrative IT, cyber and cloud careers (average Alabama salaries Cyber Security and IT Specialists are $94,000 and $87,400, respectively), students will work directly with an experienced and certified instructor, incorporating vendor-approved courseware and virtual labs where applicable. Students will be able to participate in the most up to date Leading Edge-authorized certification courses from Amazon Web Services, CompTIA, DevOps Institute, EC-Council, ITIL, Microsoft, Offensive Security and more.

“We are excited to offer innovative training solutions for developing high-tech talent for Alabama’s workforce through a strategic partnership with Applied Technology Academy,” said Auburn University at Montgomery Director of Continuing Education and Community Engagement Neal Kelley. “We selected Applied Technology Academy as a partner in the IT and cybersecurity training arena due to their solid reputation, expertise, exemplary client support, and proven success in training the Department of Defense and corporations nationwide.

“Our partnership provides an opportunity to further prepare Alabama’s workforce with Leading Edge certifications, contributing to Alabama’s success.”

#JobsReport showed 80,600 IT positions in the U.S. in the first half of 2021 and continued employment growth in 10 of the last 12 months of 2021. The number of tech-related jobs in Alabama grew by an estimated 2,620 positions in 2021, according to a state-by-state review of tech jobs prepared by the Computer Technology Industry Association (CompTIA). The IT-related job growth in 2021 was significant within Alabama, and 2022 is appearing to trend with similar or even greater strength.

“We offer the best in immersion IT, cybersecurity, cloud and project management cohorts for people who are reskilling or upskilling for the most in-demand jobs, equipping them for career success,” said Lynn Fisher, President and CEO. “AUM graduates can look forward to learning from best-in-class practitioners in the fields in which they are being taught, and our team is ready to support our students with nothing short of five-star service and support.”

To learn more about the AUM IT and Cybersecurity Boot Camps, powered by Applied Technology Academy, or to enroll, visit: https://www.aum.edu/continuingeducation/continuing-education-online-training-programs/applied-technology-academy/ or https://appliedtechnologyacademy.com/aum

For media inquiries, contact at info@appliedtechac.com.