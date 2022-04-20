Specialist MVNO adds CoParenting features

Setting up access to a child's mobile account can be tricky when co-parenting ParentShield Child-Safe Network

A normal 'adult' mobile phone service doesn't provide the right features for coparenting or complex care situations says ParentShield - the UK's child network

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield has unveiled a slew of new features to enhance the MVNO's position as the first port of call in tricky phone co-parenting situations.

A typical mobile phone service is designed to be controlled and operated by the mobile phone holder themselves, and themselves alone. In a Child-Safe service it's never the phone user themselves that will be administering the features of the mobile phone account and there may be multiple parties jointly administering the mobile phone - such as separated parents, or parents and a care service, or foster carers and a social worker. Only ParentShield is designed with all these scenarios in mind from the outset.

ParentShield is designed to cater for some of the modern parenting dilemmas involving CoParenting and mobile phones. Unlike a 'normal' adult mobile phone service, ParentShield is designed to be flexible and provides the features that families and carers need to keep their children safe and protected.

Most mobile phone services don't have the features that are necessary for co-parenting kids. We have calls every day from grandparents, foster carers and social workers who haven't been able to set up a mobile phone service as they need it. ParentShield is a welcome alternative to spending hours on the phone to a regular mobile operator!

The Derby-based MVNO has, having the luxury of being designed for children from the ground up, been developed to allow complex account management and security situations including Two-Factor Authentication, separate billing and administration accounts and enhanced security features to completely remove the possibility of Sim-jacking and voicemail hacking.

About ParentShield

ParentShield, founded in 2018, is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents or carers to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.