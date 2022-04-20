BIRDIE’S PIMENTO CHEESE NOW IN 189 STORES ACROSS THE U.S. AS EXPANSION OF ‘HANDMADE SOUTHERN STAPLE’ CONTINUES

Birdie's Pimento Cheese Robin Allen (Birdie)

Woman-owned business started in a kitchen

We just wanted to share our flavors with the world and had no idea that it would catch fire and spread to stores across the country” — Robin Allen

SOUTH HILL, VA, U.S., April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdie’s Pimento Cheese (Birdie’s) today announced its handmade pimento cheese is now available across 189 wineries, breweries, and retail locations nationwide. Birdie’s presents a new ‘curious twist on tradition’ with its hand-shredded, flavorful pimento cheese — perfectly at home in sophisticated tasting rooms, tailgates, or wedding showers.

“When we began Birdie’s Pimento Cheese in 2014 we just wanted to share our flavors with the world and had no idea that it would catch fire and spread to stores across the country,” said Robin Allen, President and Founder, Birdie’s Pimento Cheese. “We are thrilled to share our family’s recipe so snack lovers everywhere can discover the rich flavors and unique qualities that make Birdie’s so special and delicious.”

Perfect for entertaining, Birdie’s Pimento Cheese comes in five staple flavors and three seasonal varieties:

Staples:

• Smoked Gouda + Roasted Red Pepper — mellow with a touch of sweetness

• Jalapeño — a dynamic duo of creamy cheddar and fresh local peppers

• Garlic Parmesan — a distinctively nutty flavor

• Cream Cheese + Black Pepper — tangy and perfect with tomato soup

• Classic — traditional pimento cheese with a splash of vinegar

Seasonal:

• Ghost Pepper — featuring one of the five hottest peppers in the world

• Olive — saltiness of the olive with sharp cheddar

• Onion Dill — truly unique and bold flavor

Birdie’s was founded by Robin “Birdie” Allen with help from husband Glenn “Bubba” Allen, in 2014 in their hometown of South Hill, Virginia. When Robin was growing up there was always a tub of pimento cheese in the fridge — which she became accustomed to dipping into as her go-to after school snack. It wasn’t until July 2014 when she was about to turn 50 that the idea to create her own pimento cheese was born. A revitalization grant brought a farmer’s market to South Hill, prompting Birdie and Bubba to sell three flavors of pimento cheese at the new market just for one day. But the Allen’s sold out their supply that day and had such a fun time that they decided to create Birdie’s Pimento Cheese and share their flavors on a larger scale.

Now Birdie’s can be found in Los Angeles, Napa Valley, Silicon Valley, D.C. New York, and Palm Beach. It’s sold in wineries, micro-breweries, and retail stores, available in 34 states across the nation.

Birdie is available for select in-person interviews with television news media outlets in Virginia and North Carolina, and available for select Zoom interviews with other media outlets nationwide.

Birdie’s can be found in nearly 200 shops, and online at www.BirdiesPimentoCheese.com. Shops and those interested in wholesale accounts can take advantage of the limited-time offer of $100 in free product and free shipping for one year by registering here. Birdie’s is also on Instagram sharing custom recipes and behind the scenes photos.

About Birdie’s Pimento Cheese: Founded in 2014 by Robin “Birdie” Allen, Birdie’s Pimento Cheese is created in small batches out of South Hill, Virginia. Birdie’s is available in multiple savory flavors and can be found in small shops, breweries, wineries, and other stores in Virginia and beyond. Birdie’s is available via wholesale, and direct to consumers through the website.