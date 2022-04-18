Submit Release
The newly appointed Ambassador of Finland has assumed his duties

UZBEKISTAN, April 18 - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Gayrat Fozilov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Finland with residence in Helsinki Ilkka Ryaysyanen

According to Uzbekistan MFA, accepting the credentials, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a high and responsible post, wished him success.

The current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations were discussed at the meeting.

The need for intensifying economic diplomacy between Uzbekistan and Finland, including through the organization of mutual trade missions, the implementation of joint investment projects, and the establishment of direct contacts between the businesspeople of the two countries, was noted.

Mutual interest was expressed in further enhancing interaction in education. The parties exchanged views on the opening of branches of universities of Finland in Uzbekistan and the introduction of programs for issuing double diplomas.

The schedule of the upcoming joint events at various levels was considered.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"

