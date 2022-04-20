iPlanet opens two Apple Authorised Reseller stores in Bengaluru & Kochi

With 8 stores in Bengaluru and its first store in Kochi, iPlanet is committed to providing a unique shopping experience to more customers in the cities.

COIMBATORE, TAMILNADU, INDIA, April 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- iPlanet today announces that it opened two iPlanet - Apple Authorised Reseller stores one in Forum Shantiniketan, Bengaluru and the other in Vytilla, Kochi.In Bengaluru, Forum Shantiniketan is one of the largest shopping malls in Whitefiled, and very popular among local residents and visitors alike. Strategically located on Upper Ground Floor at Forum Shantiniketan, Whitefield, the iPlanet store is designed to bring apple products and provide an unparalleled Apple experience. iPlanet sells all the latest collections of Apple products from iPhone 13, Pro, Max series and all the latest products launched by Apple.In Kerala, iPlanet is launching its second store, the first in Kochi near Vytilla. Their first store was in the Mall of Travancore, Trivandrum. iPlanet’s Vytilla store was launched on Vishu day which is a very auspicious day for all Keralites.Everyone loves to look at apple products and know them closely before buying. iPlanet is committed to creating a complete range of Apple products that meet the needs of customers’ lifestyles. Their offers and customer services are unmatched.Raakesh Ramanand, Managing Director of iPlanet, commented that “iPlanet is honoured to open two of our new stores, one in Forum Shantiniketan, Bengaluru and the other in Vytilla, Kochi. We are passionate about delivering the highest quality Apple experience to our customers and believe that every “moment” is a moment of connection and recognition. The world-class service to our customers is what truly sets us apart.”He also said that “We look forward to becoming a remarkable apple partner of the Bengaluru and Kochi community and building our reputation for excellence. Our new iPlanet store in Kochi is open from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm were as our iPlanet store in Forum Shantiniketan is open from 9:30 am until 9:30 pm”.About iPlanet:iPlanet, is an Apple Premium Reseller providing the best in class retail experience for Apple enthusiasts since 2011. Our strength is in our focus on Apple’s technology. We have built credibility over the last 11 years, through Retail (iPlanet - 27 Apple Premium Reseller stores); Service (PlanetCare - 25 Apple Authorised Service centres); and offerings to Enterprise, Government and Education markets.iPlanet is a brand owned by Consolidated Private Limited. Over the last 50 years, the Consolidated Group has been exponentially growing across South India providing great customer experiences as well as quality service. Consolidated, with an extensive presence in verticals such as Enterprise, Retail, Service & Wellness brands has a core emphasis on excellence in customer experience, and that is derived from our Mantra ‘Driven to Delight’.For more information about iPlanet retail store locations please visit us: i https://iplanet.one/stores/