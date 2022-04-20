Welcome to Country appoints first Indigenous Chairman
The Welcome to Country team is delighted to announce the appointment of Troy Rugless as its first Indigenous Chairman.SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following on from a year of strong growth in 2021 Welcome to Country, Australia’s first not for profit marketplace offering over 200 First Nations experiences and over 1000 products, continues to evolve, enjoying a year of company firsts.
The Welcome to Country team is delighted to announce the appointment of Troy Rugless as its first Indigenous Chairman. Welcome to Country has also confirmed the appointment of Paul Ah Chee Ngala as a board member. Troy and Paul will be joining Roger Allen AM, John Morse AM and Rhoda Roberts AO on the Welcome to Country board. This comes as the company’s constitution has been updated enshrining a minimum 50% First Nations board Directors and Members who control the Board.
New Chairman Troy Rugless is a proud Wiradjuri man and current Director and CEO of PSG Holdings, one of the most successful Indigenous business in Australia. Troy founded PSG Holdings in partnership with Shane Jacobs in 2011. He passionately ensures that PSG Holdings thrives based on a culture of respect, humility, ingenuity and hard work and these values pervade all aspects of the business. Welcome to Country will benefit greatly from Troy’s experiences and passion in continuing the company growth and success.
Paul Ah Chee Ngala is a tourism industry veteran and Yankunytatjara, Wankangurru and Arrernte man. Paul’s career has spanned sport, business, tourism and music, with a strong sense of community and family always at heart. Paul brings his strong cultural and creative knowledge to Welcome to Country. Paul was previously on the Board of Tourism Australia and is currently on the Board of NT Tourism.
Welcome to Country board member Narelda Jacobs has resigned from the Board. Welcome to Country thanks Narelda for her contributions and wishes her all the best in the future.
Welcome to Country Limited is a not-for-profit organisation, with a vision in which Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are empowered to create economic and well-being outcomes. Welcome to Country encourages non-indigenous Australians to engage with First Nations people and culture. The experience marketplace is designed to be accessible, engaging, and easy to use on the go, connecting travelers with exceptional First Nations cultural experiences around Australia. Welcome to Country also gives Australians the chance to browse and purchase over 1,000 different Indigenous products from the online shop. Every purchase made with Welcome to Country benefits Indigenous communities, businesses and people.
