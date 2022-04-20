How a Web Design and Hosting Company in Tucson Arizona Fights COVID-19
Employing all forms of communication, Desert Web Hosting makes their company available as the Covid crisis continues.
Virtual meetings is the new normal for Tucson web design clients”TUCSON, AZ, US, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telecommuting, video conferencing, and remote meetings are becoming an increasingly important part of people's lives. The health crisis has accelerated this trend considerably.
— Rod Atwood, co-owner of Desert Web Hosting
For Desert Web Hosting, the COVID-19 crisis has been an opportunity to develop new forms of organization and work practices. As such, digital tools have played a key role and have been particularly popular in the facilitation of virtual meetings.
Even if the health crisis seems to be ending, facilitating remote exchanges within a digital agency remains fundamental. After Tucson has lifted many Covid restrictions, Desert Web Hosting still offers virtual meetings to keep its customers safe.
What is a virtual meeting exactly?
A virtual meeting or video conference is a type of meeting that involves using ICT. The people who participate in such arrangements cannot physically attend the meeting due to a geographical distance or a health-related issue.
A client can use several web conferencing or remote meeting tools, including a phone, tablet, or computer. The most common virtual meeting tools are GoToMeeting, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Skype.
Video-conferencing provides absolute flexibility in the organization for all types of meetings, whether internal with some of the company's customers, prospects, or partners, and it is also the best way for Tucson businesses to help control the spread of the virus.
"Virtual meetings are the new normal for Tucson web design clients," according to Rod Atwood, co-owner of Desert Web Hosting.
To keep a lid on the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States and worldwide, many notable and new measures are being implemented to conduct meetings remotely. Many companies in Tucson had to reinvent themselves after the lockdowns and restrictions. They had to quickly adopt new ways of working to operate as efficiently as possible.
New ways of working for salespeople, digital agencies, or anyone else who needs to interact with people have been digitized to keep the business going in these uncertain times. Virtual meetings have become the substitute for physical meetings for Desert Web Hosting, which is still engaged in the war against the virus.
The benefits of virtual meetings after Covid restrictions are being lifted in Tucson:
Considering the past two years of the pandemic, it is too much of a risk for Desert Web Hosting to organize physical meetings to follow the different web hosting, web development, and SEO projects with their clients. Virtual meetings are therefore an essential tool for monitoring results and communicating the progress of the work. Virtual meetings are also a precious help to take stock of the day's priorities and centralize the events within the company.
In addition to making remote exchanges possible, video conferencing tools have the advantage of making conversations more dynamic and more transparent. Digitalization allows offering a secured space via a dedicated tool and guarantees access to all participants to essential documents. Thus, the digital tool will optimize the organization and planning of the meeting.
The advantage of virtual meetings within the Desert Web Hosting team is to bring more flexibility to your collective moments and significantly save time during the creation and control of data. Virtual exchanges make it possible to bring together the actors of a project at all the strategic stages.
Lastly, this change is also very beneficial for the planet. When taking travel into account, virtual meetings use less than a tenth of the energy needed for face-to-face meetings. "It's also straightforward to set up SEO in Tucson with DWH," said Rod.
The future of the web design and hosting business post-Covid:
Video conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom made remote work possible as Covid-19 became more widespread and people became more isolated. Contrary to what one might have thought when returning to the office, video conferencing remains widely practiced. It's even superseding physical meetings for some businesses. For Desert Web Hosting, all types of work in person have been transferred online.
Many social distancing regulations no longer apply, but the Tucson-based web hosting company still thinks it is best to maintain a safe distance to stop the virus spread. Meetings of a certain number of employees in the same room did go against what was previously recommended. Desert Web Hosting has decided to continue with the working methods already in place since the lockdown periods began.
For Desert Web Hosting, the virtual meetings represent much more for the clients. The significant increase in the number of sessions attended by executives coupled with video conferencing is a considerable development for Arizona businesses. DWH leads the way in these practices.
Conclusion:
The health crisis that our society has experienced has forced individuals to shake up their habits and rethink their organization in both the professional and personal spheres. New practices have emerged to maintain a fragile yet essential social link. Business leaders and agency managers have also had to rethink their approaches to maintain business continuity and safety.
For Desert Web Hosting, these solutions have helped maintain the human connection link on two levels. On the one hand, between the agency's employees, and on the other hand, with their clients. Looking through this lens is essential for any company that wants to move forward in 2022, and organizing virtual meetings of this type has allowed DWH to manage its business while uniting its teams and growing companies in Tucson.
