Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.19.22

Published: Apr 19, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tracy Arnold, 48, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Director at the California Department of Health Care Services. Arnold has served as Chief Deputy Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Newsom since 2020 and was Director of Research there in 2019. She was Executive Director at Empower Civic Engagement from 2018 to 2019. Arnold was a Partner at Mercury Public Affairs from 2009 to 2019. She was Director of Jobs and Economic Growth in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2006 to 2009. Arnold was Deputy Executive Director at the California Commission for Jobs and Economic Growth from 2004 to 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $177,744. Arnold is registered without party preference.

Julia Jackson, 34, of Healdsburg, has been appointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. Jackson has been Founder of Grounded since 2018 and has been a second-generation Proprietor at Jackson Family Wines since 1988. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Jackson is a Democrat. Doria Robinson, 48, of Richmond, has been appointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. Robinson has been Executive Director of Urban Tilth since 2008. She was Creeks and Communities Program Manager for the Urban Creeks Council from 2008 to 2009, Community Programs Coordinator and Manager for the Watershed Project from 2005 to 2008 and Nutrition Educator for the University of California Cooperative Extension San Mateo County from 2004 to 2006. Robinson is a member of Cooperation Richmond, Richmond Our Power Coalition, Climate Justice Alliance, U.S., Food Sovereignty Alliance and the Richmond Food Policy Council. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Robinson is a Democrat.

