2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Battle of Elm & 11th
The Snowmen’s Heated Arguments and Their Fight to Defend
The children sought answers, but the grownups had none, no way to explain what it seemed had been done. They sat all together and, no one is sure what to say, inside at Murphy’s about noon of the day.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tanner Frankfort will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Battle of Elm & 11th. An illustrated rhyming children’s book has thousands of words. It is about snowmen who were neighbors across the street made by their human owners. These snowmen came to life and battled to their end in the street during the night. Then, morning came, the charming way one of their parents' endeavors to explain things to the children as to what happened that night.
— Excerpt from The Battle of Elm & 11th
“This is the “IT” children’s book of the holidays! It’s fun, clever, and poetic. All while teaching children a valuable life lesson encouraging kindness and value in humanity! Such a great read! I can’t wait to give this to friends and family for the holidays! I’ll be patiently waiting for the sequel!”
— Amazon Customer Review
“Such a fun book! There need to be more witty & clever books for kids like this one is. I thoroughly enjoyed it and want to read more like it! This book teaches an important life lesson for young kids, and also that snowmen are not to be trusted.”
— Amazon Customer Review
Tanner Frankfort lives in his hometown of Illinois with his family. Adulthood has not changed
him and he still finds opportunities that allow him to play outside. He delights in finding the absurd in the otherwise mundane and loves fiction in all of its forms.
The Battle of Elm & 11th
Written by: Tanner Frankfort
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other