2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Lois, A Woman of Valor
The Story of a Marriage Founded on Trust and Companionship
Lois gives me that feeling as surely as the girl a teenage boy has a crush on does when she agrees to go out with him. I'm middle-aged and so is Lois." Author William H. Zuspan will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his
— Excerpt from Lois, A Woman of Valor
published book entitled Lois, A Woman of Valor. A romantic memoir of the encounter between Bill and Lois. The never-ending admiration and unconditional relationship lasted for ten years in waiting. They met throughout their career, teaching at the same Sunday school, and hit it right off very quickly. Lois' reappearance into Bill’s life was the start of a beautiful friendship, which turned into a serious relationship, and then into a marriage that was the foundation of trust and a deep love for one another.
Their beautiful story was shaken, and Lois needed the emotional and physical support of Bill. Lois' health had been deteriorating as her sickness had made her weak. Through these hard times, Bill was there for her, up to the last moment, sharing in her courage, suffering, and happiness.
One of the numerous stories that someone died, stories that leave emotional separation anxiety, but never like this one, as it is written thoroughly, with great love for the world, people, and its loved ones.
Lois, A Woman of Valor
Written by: William H. Zuspan
