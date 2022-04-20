Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,404 in the last 365 days.

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Lois, A Woman of Valor

The Story of a Marriage Founded on Trust and Companionship

Lois gives me that feeling as surely as the girl a teenage boy has a crush on does when she agrees to go out with him. I’m middle-aged and so is Lois.”
— Excerpt from Lois, A Woman of Valor
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William H. Zuspan will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his
published book entitled Lois, A Woman of Valor. A romantic memoir of the encounter between Bill and Lois. The never-ending admiration and unconditional relationship lasted for ten years in waiting. They met throughout their career, teaching at the same Sunday school, and hit it right off very quickly. Lois' reappearance into Bill’s life was the start of a beautiful friendship, which turned into a serious relationship, and then into a marriage that was the foundation of trust and a deep love for one another.

Their beautiful story was shaken, and Lois needed the emotional and physical support of Bill. Lois' health had been deteriorating as her sickness had made her weak. Through these hard times, Bill was there for her, up to the last moment, sharing in her courage, suffering, and happiness.

One of the numerous stories that someone died, stories that leave emotional separation anxiety, but never like this one, as it is written thoroughly, with great love for the world, people, and its loved ones.

Lois, A Woman of Valor
Written by: William H. Zuspan
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Lois, A Woman of Valor

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.