The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents Selfish Fate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Taylor E. Batts will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Selfish Fate. A fantasy romance novel between the relationships of Enlilith, James, and Cinaed. It reveals that the fate of Enlilith will be James. However, she struggles to come to terms with the close romance she might have with a handsome new stranger, Cinaed. She doesn't know what she will do. She begs for James because it was said by James that she can offer her after all the things happening. Is it possible that fate will turn around for them?

“A complicated story which is mysterious, romantic, and full of some sweet and sour surprises. It was well written and very imaginative and I'm going to be reading its future series. The story was fast-paced and told completely. It has all my favorite genres rolled into one. I’m a sucker for anything post-apocalyptic add in the element and, I’m sold.” — Goodreads Review.

“From the first few pages, I was captivated by the characters. Is Enlilith a flighty teenager or a full adult? Should she pursue James, and how does Cinead fit into all of this? Of course, I just want to be Svale, hanging out in his chair, encompassed by yarn, and watching the events unfold. I will be buying a couple of copies to give as Christmas gifts, and I can’t wait for the next book to come out.” — Benjamin M. Edwards, Amazon Customer Review.

Taylor E. Batts lives in Northern Virginia with her family. In her free time, she watches video essays critiquing works made by individuals who are objectively more experienced and practiced than herself.

Selfish Fate
Written by: Taylor E. Batts
Kindle |
Paperback |

