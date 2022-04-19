Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,598 in the last 365 days.

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Owen's Day

My First Day at School! Owen's Exciting Journey at School

There is lots to do to start the day. Everyone agrees that’s the best way! Brushing after breakfast is certainly right to keep your teeth healthy, strong, and white.”
— Excerpt from Owen’s Day
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Vanessa Lyman Withers will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Owen’s Day. It is an illustrated children’s book that describes the life of a young boy, Owen, who is shown performing daily functions from the time he awakens until he goes to bed. It includes not only what his daily life at school is, but what his afternoons and evenings are about as well. The book then discusses his day with his family, including eating a good dinner and then getting ready for bed.

It encourages healthy behavior throughout the day, including the importance of behaving on the school bus. It also focuses on the importance of education, teachers, and friendships while encouraging the importance of routines and schedules.

“The book is one to be read over and over to help instill the value of doing daily life activities as well as continuing to instill values regarding education, being a good human being, and enjoying life. Withers has composed a wonderful book to add to almost any library, whether it is in the home, school, or community.”
— Reviewed by Carol Anderson, D.Min., ACSW, LMSW, US Review of Books

Owen’s Day
Written by: Vanessa Lyman Withers
Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Owen's Day

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.