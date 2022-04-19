2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Owen's Day
My First Day at School! Owen's Exciting Journey at School
There is lots to do to start the day. Everyone agrees that’s the best way! Brushing after breakfast is certainly right to keep your teeth healthy, strong, and white.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Vanessa Lyman Withers will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Owen’s Day. It is an illustrated children’s book that describes the life of a young boy, Owen, who is shown performing daily functions from the time he awakens until he goes to bed. It includes not only what his daily life at school is, but what his afternoons and evenings are about as well. The book then discusses his day with his family, including eating a good dinner and then getting ready for bed.
— Excerpt from Owen’s Day
It encourages healthy behavior throughout the day, including the importance of behaving on the school bus. It also focuses on the importance of education, teachers, and friendships while encouraging the importance of routines and schedules.
“The book is one to be read over and over to help instill the value of doing daily life activities as well as continuing to instill values regarding education, being a good human being, and enjoying life. Withers has composed a wonderful book to add to almost any library, whether it is in the home, school, or community.”
— Reviewed by Carol Anderson, D.Min., ACSW, LMSW, US Review of Books
Owen’s Day
Written by: Vanessa Lyman Withers
Hardcover |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other