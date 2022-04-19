Detectives Locate Body of Homicide Victim and Arrest Two Suspects Following Search Warrant in Tucson

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives served a search warrant related to a homicide investigation. The warrant was served on two adjoining properties located at 5590 East Klafter Road and 8505 South Craycroft Road in Tucson.

While serving the warrant, detectives located the body of a deceased female on the property. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Patricia Belen Gonzales. Gonzales was homeless in the Tucson area.

Detectives arrested two suspects on charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence. The suspects were identified as Glorya E. Smith-Lee, 47, of Tucson, and Kenneth Edward Neece, 43, of Tucson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this homicide is encouraged to call 88-CRIME or 520-882-7463.