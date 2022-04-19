Submit Release
2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Rajni

Myth, Legend, and Historical Events of Sikh History

The intense beam struck the Earth with such a great force that it penetrated through the surface. The energy continued to flow deeper into the water table below.”
— Excerpt from Rajni
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gurutej Singh Khalsa will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Rajni. A historical novel about the Sikh culture. It narrates the sacred water that fills the tank at the Golden Temple in India. Akal Purkh, the solitary and eternal personality of the cosmos, watches and narrates as
The Ages progress and the deities and angels grow concerned about the well-being of humanity. It includes the Golden Chain of Truth to the earth as it was established through the four gurus of the Sikhs who paved the way for Rajni’s story.

In this moving epic, drawn from myth, legend, and historical events, a young girl named Rajni, the main character, and her creator reveal the power of love, sacrifice, and the elevation of the soul as a miracle is unveiled.

The author enthralls, “I want to inspire readers to look deep into themselves and assess their values and commitments. It is possible to achieve extraordinary things if one simply perseveres and has faith in themselves in the power of the Cosmos. I hope readers recognize that when they are faced with bad situations, the heavens are not going to fall, and they can find their way through.”

“This is my favorite book! It is so beautifully written & fills you with the feeling that you’re watching the scenes as they happen before you. Indirectly, it brought my relationship with the way I approach my actions & has had such a harmonious & profound impact on me ever since. I reread this yearly, sometimes more. I would recommend this fully!”
— Amazon Customer Review

RAJNI
Written by: Gurutej Singh Khalsa
