The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents Team: Training, Education, and Mentorship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dana Gordon will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Team: Training, Education, and Mentorship. A book with insights about the US Navy and it gives meaningful and informative guidance in the military career. A career-all the way from being a successful student-athlete, college engineering student, to being a US Naval aviator, captain and director of a corporation.

The author hopes readers will find inspiration through his interpretation of the various quotes, phrases, and words of wisdom that have been a part of his growth and development throughout thevarious stages of his life and career.

“He reflects on the beauty of diversification in his stint as ship commander of the USS IWO JIMA and believes that respect for the uniqueness of each individual is paramount. When it was time to take on a mentorship role, the author sought out and developed exceptional leaders that made his team the most cohesive and best-performing unit in the navy.” — The Moving Words Review.

Dana Gordon is native of Columbia, South Carolina. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in electrical engineering and was commissioned as a naval officer through that school’s NROTC program. Then, he further studies in different universities and graduated. In his military career, he accomplished many successful operations and received awards. Currently, Gordon is employed as the Director of Engineering at Fanatics, Inc.

Team: Training, Education, and Mentorship

Written by: Dana Gordon

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.