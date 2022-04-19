The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents An Illustrated Book of Love Poems 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dave Courtney-Shore will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled An Illustrated Book of Love Poems 2. It is a sequel to the trilogy of books with the same title. In the first book, the value of love, and the beginning of love are invested, while in the second book love flourishes, matures, and takes on important meaning. In the first book, it may seem like a new love or love

for people that makes them laugh, but as the story progresses he bares his soul, shares intimate moments, and takes passion and intimate relationships to new heights while enjoying love and life to the full.

Dave Courtney-Shore was born and grew up on the shores of England. He has traveled around the world working for consultancies and institutions like PWC, the World Bank, and United Nations, in some of the richest and indeed poorest places in the world. Living at the fullest, or sometimes being alone, he learned much about people and life, its challenges and experiences, some profound.

All the poems invested in the second book were all his experiences and came to his life when he fell in love, not for the first time but this time for real. Raw, sometimes brutally honest, sometimes funny, but always given from the heart, exploring what is meant by love and a relationship that still stands on solid ground, and yet has no bounds.

An Illustrated Book of Love Poems 2 Written by: Dave Courtney-Shore

