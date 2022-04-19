2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Survival: A Story of Friendship
Germany and France in World War II — Through the Eyes of a German Jewish Family
The author's capacity to describe each character and his/her feelings, emotions, and longings give you the impression that they were part of your life, feeling with and for them as the novel evolves.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Alice Weil will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Survival: A Story of Friendship. It's based on a true-to-life story through thirteen years of research about the friendship between a Jewish boy, Freddy, and his Christian friend, Helmut. They separated during the war and when Freddy’s family sought refuge in France. It tackles the story of Freddy and George in Paris. Further, the story of Sigmund, whose patriotic blindness impacted his and his family’s lives; the story of Nellie, who left Germany for Colombia before Nellie’s parents sought refuge in France, and whose mission would be to reunite the family in a peaceful and friendly country.
— Amazon Customer Review
A novel that emphasizes the emotional costs of the First World War and its indirect outcome at the onset of the Second World War.
“A powerful story of friendship and a personal look at a seismic shift in Europe that vibrates across the world. This story is powerful... sad, and optimistic at various points. One grows attached to all the characters, and it’s sad when the last page hits, one wonders what happens next to the characters.”
— Benjamin Karp, Goodreads Review
“The author, with her straightforward narrative, captures the essence of how hard it is to live in Hitler’s Germany, especially for a person who was born a Jew. The uncertainties of the time may be glossed over by the character Sigmund and overshadowed by familial events, but you can feel the growing tension with every turn of the page. This keeps the reader on edge until the very last. The plot's transition from joy to sorrow and back was seamless.”
— The Moving Words Review
Survival: A Story of Friendship
Written by: Alice Weil
