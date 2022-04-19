The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents The Forbes Way

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Pamela C. Forbes will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Forbes Way: How to Lead Based upon Integrity, Innovation, and Ingenuity. Are you born to be a leader? Do you want to seek success and help someone out of it? The book is a motivational, business, and management book about the beginnings of your journey from where you are right now to where you want to be in the future. The book can answer every question with an honest response and do the activities to move you forward. It will flourish a new perspective for yourself and your business.

A story that offers results that become uniquely yours as you move towards the future you desire. The author adopts a strong educational leadership tool for successful organizational transformation.

Dr. Pamela C. Forbes has a doctorate in Leadership Education and has been involved in organizational change for over fifteen years. She has worked intimately and effectively with individuals and systems, developing and establishing innovative change models. Dr. Forbes believes that leaders must remember where they came from and how they got where they are today as they work to help others move forward to bigger and better things. She was listed in the 2003 edition of International “Who’s Who” of Professional Management, and in 2008, was named Woman of the Year for Community and Professional Achievement.

The Forbes Way: How to Lead Based upon Integrity, Innovation, and Ingenuity

Written by: Dr. Pamela C. Forbes

Book copies are available at Amazon, and other online book resellers.