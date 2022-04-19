2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Right to a Full Life
The Role of a Mother in Shaping the Developmental Growth of Their Children
At times heartbreaking, other times invigorating, at all times inspiring, this book should be on the reading list of all parents and educators, regardless of the needs of their children or students.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dorothy Fickenscher will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book entitled The Right To A Full Life. It is a guidebook on the account of a mother’s journey in taking care of twins with special needs and different disabilities. It will advocate for other people in outlining the strategies used when working with doctors, teachers, and neighbors. It narrates the challenges and obstacles a mother finds in ways available to her family, and that can work for the lives of her son and daughter when they grow and become independent.
— Elaine Mack, Amazon Customer Review
The importance of communities and the role they play in supporting an individual is explained. The lessons shared are instructive to parents of children with and without disabilities.
“This is a very personal and loving memoir written by a parent who adapted to the trials of caring for a child with Down Syndrome and another with Tourette Syndrome. This book is an excellent guide for other parents and caregivers who may be facing the same challenges. It gives some innovative ways how to create an independent life for these children as they become adults and how to prepare for their future care. It gives excellent advice regarding guardianship and the legal problems that may ensue should one become a guardian for a child who needs lifetime supervision.”
— Amazon Customer Review
Dorothy Fickenscher is a mother of twins. She had a career in education for over thirty years and served in many capacities, from classroom teacher to central office administrator. She has been active in promoting opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. Now retired, Ms. Fickenscher enjoys her work with a non-profit dedicated to creating intentional communities that support adults with developmental disabilities as they move into their places.
Written by: Dorothy Fickenscher
