The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents Conscious Journey to a Lasting Relationship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Xiaoli Mei will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Conscious Journey to a Lasting Relationship: 7 Proven Steps To Attract True Love And Build The Lasting, Fulfilling Relationship You Desire. Women who are successful in life and career tend to not spend themselves on a rocky road when they know they are strong and independent. However, there will be a missing piece, and they will be stressed and excrete empty feelings of missing out on a loving relationship. It was never taught by the school about the intricacies of love and relationships. We always assumed “happily ever after” came naturally as long as we fell in love.

The book will bring hope and light to those women who are still hopeless and seeking guidance. It combines the story and experiences of both the author and her many clients who have also faced similar struggles.

“I read many books on relationships. This book was a great read. Excellent advice. Chapter 2 impacted me the most. I never thought our beliefs would shape our realities in such a big way. From the exercise in chapter 2, I realized why I attracted certain partners into my relationships in the past. I see my repeating pattern. It changed my view about loving others and myself. I believe all women would benefit from this book if they are already in relationships. I even ordered a copy for my mom.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Xiaoli Mei is a certified relationship coach known as Happiness In Love Coach for coaching professional women to find true love and bring balance to a happy relationship with a busy career. Currently, she lives with her husband and teaches women from all cultural backgrounds about finding their true happiness. Her coaching style is witty, wise, and highly empowering. Conscious Journey to a Lasting Relationship: 7 Proven Steps To Attract True Love And Build The Lasting, Fulfilling Relationship You Desire Written by: Xiaoli Mei

Book copies are available at Amazon, and other online book resellers.