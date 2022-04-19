Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents Testimonies Of The Lord’s Faithfulness Through The Darkness

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Testimonies Of The Lord’s Faithfulness Through The Darkness: Testimonies of The Lord’s Faithfulness. For a woman, what major life trials can destroy and knock down a strong-willed person? Marital strife, crises of faith, childhood abuse, broken relationships, or sexual trauma? The book is about the author’s life testimony through a series of moving personal accounts. She suffered assault and neglect at the hands of her supposed protectors, to become a failure and lose faith in God, guidance, and faith are standing beyond great barriers to help her cope with everything.

Giving by His love of him and healed by the Holy Spirit, Maxwell writes to inspire and encourage anyone who has faced similar obstacles; to uplift and protect the broken, the suffering, the wronged, with the knowledge that there is a hope in Christ that surpasses any and every circumstance this life has to offer.

“This is a book of testimonies of the Lord’s Faithfulness. Christina’s personal experience of her shows how God helped her. A message of hope and how God works to heal our hardships.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Written by: Christina Orosco-Maxwell
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

You just read:

