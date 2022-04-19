The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents They Called Me Zane

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kecia Moore Jones will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, They Called Me Zane. A memorabilia book dedicated to a beloved pet who departed. It is about a German Shepherd named Zane who died, and her journey to a new paradise, heaven. When Zane arrived in that paradise she shared her stories and worldly experience with Jesus Christ. However, she was worried and misses her family. She wants them to know that she is happy, grateful, and blessed for their time together. In heaven, you can see its charm, enchanting splendor and grandeur, and a true paradise both for humans and animals. With all this, Zane remembers the last words her fur parents said to her and reminisces about those memories. Zane, now, meets new friends and remembers her family and the earth at her heart.

“I bought this book for my best friend who has been mourning the loss of her sweet french bulldog. After reading the book, I knew that it would help her find peace and comfort in knowing that her dog Coco is in a happy place! The story is beautifully written and illustrated. Also, the dialogue and reflections Zane has throughout the story are very heartwarming and touching. I highly recommend this story for both adults and children who have pets whom they miss and love dearly.”

— Amazon Customer Review.

Kecia Moore Jones is a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Grand Canyon University and an Associate Degree from Barstow Community College. The book will tug at readers’ heartstrings as they meet a delightful dog and learn about the many blessings she bestowed before moving on to the next life.

They Called Me Zane

Written by: Kecia Moore Jones

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.