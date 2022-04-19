Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents The Tale of Meadow Grove

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lynn D. Wheeler will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, The Tale of Meadow Grove. An ominous poetic children's tale with a guided topic of empowerment, bravery, and survival in response to hardship. It welcomes the power of a child’s thinking and the ability to overcome odds herein. Their voices from afar and intellects need to be explained. The main characters are Chloe and Emma who are five-year-old twin sisters who live in Meadow Grove. Their home is dysfunctional and unsafe, filled with sadness and fear. During the night, they escape to a magical land alive with creatures both huge and small. Through their journey, they hid with the help of their friends and wanted to survive during difficult times.

“I feel this book would be appropriate for children going through similarly difficult times. It shows young readers that creative imaginations often give kids the power to overcome challenging circumstances but I’m just not sure that I would readily recommend this one to kids who have been sheltered from such abuse and domestic trauma.”

— Amazon Customer Review.

Lynn D. Wheeler lives in Hidden Meadows, California, and her family. It is her first book, and it was one of the most requested manuscripts at the 2020 Book to Movie Pitch-Fest in Las Vegas.

The Tale of Meadow Grove
Written by: Lynn D. Wheeler
