If It Feels Like Stress Is Killing You…It Very Well Might Be

COVID May Be Harming Us In Ways We Never Expected

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jim Dickey at Align Integrated Medical has noticed an increase in stress related health issues. Global pandemics, isolation from quarantine, financial problems, bad marriages, work schedules all create a pattern of chronic stress. If left unchecked, this stress leads to health issues like depression, anxiety, hormone imbalances, digestive issues, and more. COVID has only made this problem worse.

According to Dr. Dickey, “The problem is that most people either don’t make the connection between stress and health issues, or they just think it’s normal to feel lousy every day. Stress has a way of flying under the radar unless you’re really paying attention.” Dr. Dickey surveyed his patients and noticed that many were feeling worse than they were before COVID, and had developed new symptoms like sleep issues, digestive problems, fatigue, and mood changes. The problem seems to be affecting women in particular, especially if they are working on top of having to manage kids and household chores. There comes a tipping point where stress starts to break down your health.

Dr. Dickey noticed that no one was really addressing these issues in Omaha. As a solution he started implementing a simple lab test that shows how resilient your body is coping with stress. According to Dr. Dickey, “many of our patients’ stress hormones were seriously out of balance.” While there is no quick fix to make stress magically disappear, Dr. Dickey and his team have developed a unique program to help their patients combat stress. “It’s all about hormonal rhythm." Dr. Dickey explains. By helping to restore normal hormonal rhythm, and following some daily stress resilience habits, Dr. Dickey is noticing that his patient’s symptoms are improving.

If you feel like stress may be getting the better of you, then you may want to check out Dr. Dickey at Align Integrated Medical to learn more about their approach to better health and stress resiliency.

For more information, please contact Dr. Jim Dickey

Phone: (402) 889-5451

email: info@align-medical.com

website: http://www.align-medical.com