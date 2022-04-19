The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents Ending Eden: The Pending Fate of Humanity

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Michaelandre McCoy will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled, ENDING EDEN: The Pending Fate of Humanity. The book is a science fantasy fiction novel about humans and extraterrestrials.

The Anunnaki Council which was composed of twelve Earth-born called “Pures” from all over the planet—have met up to decide the fate of Earth humans. Orders from the Celestial Pures (extraterrestrials) who were monitoring us, to choose of the possible scenarios to be imposed on the people of Earth upon their return: should they be enslaved, destroyed, ushered, or abandoned into a positive future?

Ending Eden will give you information that is new to you; expose fake information; wake you up to common sense; let you understand the hard thing; and get your attention upon the truth of who you are. An era of celestial ancestors and extraterrestrials. “On a direct level, however, the evidence cited within this narrative is thought-provoking. Skeptics and believers alike are likely to have their curiosities piqued. Readers will assuredly probe deeper as they form instant connections with the myriad of cultural phenomena and mysteries regarding humankind’s fate concerning the technological world of the twenty-first century as origin stories are unraveled within these pages.”

— Reviewed by Mihir Shah, US Review of Books.

ENDING EDEN: The Pending Fate of Humanity

Written by: Michaelandre McCoy

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.