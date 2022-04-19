Gov. Wolf Approves Bill Streamlining Medical Licensing Requirements, Vetoes Bill Allowing Creation of New Boroughs

Governor Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 478, Senate Bill 479, Senate Bill 1020, House Bill 221, House Bill 245 and House Bill 2058. He vetoed House Bill 1184.

House Bill 245 reduces the clinical residency requirement from three years to two for applicants who have graduated from international medical schools and expands the actions a temporary licensee is allowed to perform.

Senate Bill 478 authorizes political subdivisions and authorities to enter into contracts for services when two consecutive advertisements for bids fail to produce any bidders.

Senate Bill 479 requires coordinators and receivers who are appointed to assist financially distressed municipalities to comply with ethics statutes and clarifies eligibility of prior appointed coordinators and receivers.

Senate Bill 1020 authorizes the conveyance of 4.191 acres of vacant land which is currently a portion of Swatara State Park in Union Township, Lebanon County, to Kyle and Tamara Boltz. As consideration for the conveyance, the Boltzes will convey 11.908 acres of vacant land to the Commonwealth to be added to the Swatara State Park. In addition, the bill authorizes the conveyance of 8.7190 acres of vacant land in Whitemarsh and Springfield townships, Montgomery County, to Erdenheim Farm. As consideration for the conveyance, Erdenheim Farm will convey a tract of land containing 10.568 acres of vacant land to the Commonwealth to be added to the Marsh Creek State Park.

House Bill 221 removes language that limits local governments from maintaining open space unless it was acquired under the January 19, 1968, act entitled “An act authorizing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the local government units thereof of preserve, acquire or hold land for open space uses.”

House Bill 2058 aligns the filing deadline for a final local earned income tax or net profits tax return, currently April 15 of each year, with the deadline to file a final state personal income tax return.

Gov. Wolf vetoed House Bill 1184, which would have authorized the creation of new boroughs from any area of a municipality by petition to the court of common pleas.

Read Gov. Wolf’s House Bill 1184 veto message:

Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 1184, Printer’s Number 2928.

This legislation authorizes the creation of new boroughs from any area of a municipality by petition to the court of common pleas. Pennsylvania already ranks third in the nation for the largest number of local government units. Authorizing the creation of new boroughs as prescribed in this bill, which is opposed by the Pennsylvania Municipal League, will lead to further fragmentation of local governments. Ultimately, additional local governments will result in increased costs for taxpayers for the new borough as well as the former municipality. It is unfortunate that this controversial provision was amended into the legislation when the original bill was intended to modernize aspects of the Borough Code.

For the reasons set forth above, I must withhold my signature from House Bill 1184, Printer’s Number 2928.