2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Religious Faith and Reason: A Brief Introduction
Understanding The Nature of Religion and Its Concepts in the Context of Human Phenomenon
This book is a sobering reminder of what most people often forget to do when it comes to religion and life in general--apply reason.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Frank B. Nieman will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book entitled Religious Faith and Reason: A Brief Introduction. A guidebook to help prospective readers understand the nature of religion and its concepts. It caters to students during religion classes, people interested in identifying with a religion, or those curious-minded people. Religion is intended to give a clear answer to the mystery of mankind as a species and to the nature of its intended direction. The book offers a rational approach to the extravagant concept of religion, a better understanding coming from an expert on religious matters.
— Sarah Stafford, Amazon Customer Review
“An eloquent and refreshing view of personal religious practice based on the unconditional love of God and unconditional love of neighbor, including love and forgiveness for enemies; and respect for the equality and dignity of each human being. Personal faith and reason are not only compatible but complementary.”
— Barnes & Noble Customer Review
“I like Nieman’s independence as a theologian. His metaphorical theology is even deeper than his integral philosophy. Not intimidated by dogma, he reasons freely about any mystery, even one as central to Christianity as Holy Communion.”
— Amazon Customer Review
Frank B. Nieman earned a degree in Classical Languages and Philosophy. He has a doctorate in Theology. He was Dean and President for many years at the School of Applied Theology, a part of the Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley. Mr. Nieman is married, a father, and a grandfather.
Religious Faith and Reason: A Brief Introduction
Written by: Frank B. Nieman
Paperback |
