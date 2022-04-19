Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,481 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Prosecutor Appointed to Tenth District Bench

Bearded man wearing glasses, a suit, and tie.

Attorney Keith McGrath

Bearded man wearing glasses, a suit, and tie.

Attorney Keith McGrath

Longtime Franklin County assistant prosecutor Keith McGrath was appointed today as a judge on the Tenth District Court of Appeals.

McGrath will join the court on April 27. To keep his seat, he must win election in November for a full term, which begins on Jan. 3, 2023.

A senior assistant prosecutor in Franklin County since 2002, McGrath also worked as an assistant prosecutor for Columbus and in private practice. Additionally, he advises younger attorneys in the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s judicial appointment fills the vacancy left by Judge Susan Brown, who retired in December.

You just read:

Assistant Prosecutor Appointed to Tenth District Bench

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.