Assistant Prosecutor Appointed to Tenth District Bench

Attorney Keith McGrath

Longtime Franklin County assistant prosecutor Keith McGrath was appointed today as a judge on the Tenth District Court of Appeals.

McGrath will join the court on April 27. To keep his seat, he must win election in November for a full term, which begins on Jan. 3, 2023.

A senior assistant prosecutor in Franklin County since 2002, McGrath also worked as an assistant prosecutor for Columbus and in private practice. Additionally, he advises younger attorneys in the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s judicial appointment fills the vacancy left by Judge Susan Brown, who retired in December.